FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Dex Bolt
Anthony Norman Micale
Kimberley Ann Elkington
Keanu Seith Williams
Jamie Lee Hunter
David Adrian Schiller
Amanda Jane Covill Wardlaw
Gemma Toleafoa
Clint Stanley
Natasha Elizabeth Anne Purnell
Robert Leonard Rose
Troy Joseph Whelan
Clinton Alan Hanley
Michael Harry Huddleston
Ernad Avdic
Chanicha Ruangsuk
Tianna Marlene Willis
Daniel Allen Smith
Anju Bhandari
Anthony John R Cameron-Daisley
Kurt Wayne Parnaby
Renee Christina Riddett
Pero Bozic
Jj Lautasi Junior Ah-Sam
Blair Edward Campbell
Rebecca Louise Rodgers
Chantel Ann-Louise Goltz
Dylan Cody Driessens
Anthony Patrick Morris
Matthew Robert Bowey
Aaron Christian Broome
Natasha Ann Jones
Matthew Robert Peel
Sarah Louisa Pickering
Gary Roy Hicks
Cindy Lee Barriere
Denis Capelari
Zakareya Kanafani
Sophia Lauren Berg
Shayne Bryan Mcheyzer
Tennyson James Collins
Justin Thomas John Boyne
Teiarna Leonie Louise Sharp
Michelle Elleney Tagu
Tony Vincent Walters
Juliette Elizabeth Kollmann
Odin Kaka Hunt
Carl John Matheson
Dieter Lucas Douglas Johnstone
Michael Anthony Jones
Soraya Angel Betty Vidovic
Christopher John Mcgilvray
Jacob David Weston-Jones
Joshua Robert Stanley
Gabriel Jarrod Stickens
Obongo Obongo
Joseph Raymond Coggins-Wolf
Gregory Michael Gallen
Trent William Pearsall
Madeleine Joan Manthey
Emile Saunders Schmidt
Ryan Elliot
Nicholas Navin Henry
Catherine Elizabeth Patterson
Jesse John Mcmillan
Christopher David Feeney
Kara-Lee Jackson
Tiana Elizabeth Ann Gallaher
Timothy Leslie Mcmahon
Jaytten Jeffrey Norton Bullough
Patrick Heta
Rachel Shanae Lettice
Kawani Joseph Kris
Inzaibya Tontahwyn Whitehead-Mooney
James Raymond Pilot
Rawiri Iwingaro Poppe
Thomas William Diamond
Jason Kyle Waretini
Danny Lee Gregory
Ashley Robert Burns
Soraya Vidovic
Ethan Bromley
Nicholas Gerrit Jebbink
Julian Michael Korpela
Charlene Thomasina Fay Weazel
Jake Antony Haskard
Tom Mackie
Michael David Stone
Roslyn Joyce Nichole Goltz
Cameron Roy Murrell
Donald Christopher Costelloe
Jayde Louise Gallagher
Jason Scott Webb
Joshua Smiler Hassan
Bryan Andrew Kochemaikin
David John Gary Benson
Annette Joy Cartwright
Gemma Patricia Hinds
Celia Anne Paul
Alan Ronald Jones
Justin Andrew Braun
Steve Caiylum Ashton Sanderson
Skye Kayla Jones
Linda Jane Bell
Kylie Anne Kathryne Hawes
Donna Maree Stewart
Gershome Kebel Rodgers
Jesse James Edwards
Biannca Vivienne Pitt-Davidson
Kym Diana Dopper
Clayton David Backman
Yuan Lin
Rebekah Skye Maloney
Simon Areski Marceau Legouverneur
Ryan Angel Watson
Nicola Jane Webb
Jack Leslei Cable
Kor Nuat Akoy Mijok
Levi Darcy Blaxland Afa
Carolina Grof
Darryl Thomas Cleary
Connor Jay George Clark
Tyler Michelle Hingst
Lucas Dolan Breun
Shane Michael Seaton
Jeffrey Ian Beard
Scott Andrew Sinfield
Jason Thomas Orr
Benjamin Melton Mcintosh
Nyazi Toto
Brendon Gary Cropper
Jacinta Hope Bush
Raymond Matthew Pettigrew
Jason Michael Spohr
Tania Jane Mcmurray
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, February 2