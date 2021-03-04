FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Deon Charles Monsell
Michael Paul Emery
Kenneth Allan Ross
Nathan James Williams
Christopher James Jessiman
Diamond Elden Leasi
Narelle Amanda Paxton
Shayne Christopher Robertson
Babak Najariyan
Richard Matthew Bartulin
Jarrad John Fairbanks
Zaccarra Gavin P H Scott
Dylan James Johnson
Tyrell Erueti
Justin Lea Rampton
Bryan Neil Crisp
Benjamin Robert Shephard
James Leigh Broadley
Sharna Amy Holmes
Katrina Leanne Luhrs
Mitchell Anthony Toki
Jason Scott Webb
Shangmin Zhu
Jordan Joseph Ellem
Rupert Edward Geater Logan
Troy David Thomas Murphy
Chelsea Renae Roberts
Michael James Whelan
Jamie-Lee Stretton
Declan Rhys Dunne
Theron Moodley
Ashley John Carter
Carl John Matheson
Asim Zafar
Andrew Nyagwa Piewa
Emma Rose Castles
Laionosi Siu Toetuu
Tamicka-Jane Page Catlin-Smith
Michael Brian Glazier
Matthew Whiteside
Damien Wilson
Shane Matthew Aplin
Rebecca Lee Booth
Nigel Jairos Mvula Mcfadyen
Harrison Michael Benjamin-Agnew
Hoane Joseph Kahu
Desmond Noel Frescon
Rhys Liam Brown
Gregory Stephen Kite
Beau Neville James Watson
Matthew Patrick Cross
Terence Sean Davis
Shanthi Marie Kalyanasundaram
Jon Christopher Stuen
Andrew Douglas Pearce
Tameka Louise Tonks
Shawn Andrew Wickham
Louis Hugh Benjamin-Agnew
Steven Leslie Grace
Ngaroimata Clarke
Raylene Catherine Hines
Luke Robert Noonan
Manjula Kate Mclean
Sonya Kylie Nelson
Dwayne Edward Gee
Daniel John Manuhuia Smith
Madison Elizabeth Whitehead
Adam Joel Anderson
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 4