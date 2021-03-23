FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Lisa Yvonne Craig
Danielle Rae Holman
Maxwell Graham Robinson
Matthew Charles Wrench
Annmarie Forbes
Shenae Adele Klafuric
Scott Andrew Wildey
Bianca Lea Cartwright
Tarquin Vincent Grott
Debra Ann Milliken
Nicholas Joseph Thompson
Kevin Santiago Montilla Fandino
Lasharn Raylee Finlayson
Dwayne Edward Gee
Jacquelyn Tracey Warry
Chloe Louise Johnson
Patipan Petphong
Anne Maree Masling
Tina Dawn Cochrane
Gayle Margaret Kathleen Jones
Charles Brian Paiwan
Skye Belinda Hoolihan
Adam Gary Felicioni
Natasha Anne Law
Brett Dennis William Mckenzie
Christopher Edward Owen Hill
Ellen Claire Betts
Anita Sarita Chopra
Rex Alfred Solomon
Rebecca Elizabeth Davidson
Reece Conrad Mladenovic
Jarad Mark Bateman
Shanon Lee Bullock
Crudaria Argenti
Peter Alex Blackson
Simon John Hickey
Seamus Dylan Delaney
Rachael Christina Kleintank
Ebony Alice Simon
Jarrod Ellis Wildey
Justin Thomas John Boyne
Oscar Frederick Wynn Brown
Aaron Peter Schiffers
Ryan Daniel Alan Perry
Vance Everard Summers
Aidyn Joel Hitchcock Steer
Thapakorn Kosila
Ilai Duane Flay
Maria Karina Borges Rangel
Rodney Stephen Boyle
Linfinity Canono
Serena Rose Di-Totto
Dane Christopher Ryan
Harley Andrew Eygpt Courtney
Matthew Adam Coleman
Jessica Leigh Hope
Henry Rua Kupe
Witsanu Batbut
Drucilla Kelly
Christopher Paul John Lawless
Michael Peter Rose
Clint Victor Beeston
Kell Alexander Gadsden
Charles Robert Clayton
Matthew James Patterson
Sharnella Elizabeth Rose Jerome
Raoul Agapis
Joshua Jye Morton
Kim Leanne Hyde
Timothy Rafael Jagoszewski
Tania Jane Mcmurray
Matthew Robert Booth
Reif Patrick Clancy
Robert Walter Page
Kishan Khadka
Daniel David Ellis
Jessica Lee Collins
David Knezevic
Jason Christopher Eastaughffe
Kevin Brian Simpson
Nigel Erin Stafford
Jordan Elliotte Taylor Spresser
Darren Rodney Dargusch
Ashley Nand Prasad
Matthew Robert Peel
Brodie Glen Black
Jamahl Wesley Paul Butterworth
Robert Canas Escobar
Kurt Anthony Fisher
Jason Michael Steer
Stacey Wheatley
Patrick Heta
Kari O'Brien
Richard Lewis Goodard
Melissa Carmen Wynne
Nicholas James Sellen
Michael David Stone
Connor Gordon Hinton
Caitlin Elizabath Alexander
Adeline Niyonsaba
Jessica Suzanne Bennett
Nabeel Suliman Anglo
Jacob Ruka Gray
Joshua Leigh Voigt
Kailey Sue Evans
Casey William David Garrioch
Joshua Raymond Hodder
Marcus John Sam Tomasel
Peter Louis Thomas
Beau Robert Ireland
Michael Joseph Bohl
Steven James Haverhoek
Kimberly Ann Gladen
Jasmine Janine Cummins
Nicholas Patrick Donlen
Glenn Derek Marfell
Joshua Luke John Breedon
Daniel-Wayne Jeffrey Harrison
Robert Colin Mayo
