FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Umit Er

Isaiah Andrew Louis Graham

Timothy Luke Ferry

Bradley Raymond Jones

Philip Pieplow

Andre Christian Britton

Jaiden Raymond Hill

Trinidy Clifford Smith

Penny Ann Mcintyre

Ashton Saunders

Atem Juach Ajang

Nicholas Daniel Hoare

Hayden White

Shanthi Marie Kalyanasundaram

John Bremner Maloney

Darren John Wilson

Ethan Maximilian Covill

Anel Osmanagic

Cassie Joan Eaves

Courtney Jane Crawford

Joel Jesse Austin

Sarah-Anne Birch

Sharna Amy Holmes

Jordan Jeffrey Somers

Tina Louise Philippi

Alan Barry Roma

Mia Mccarron

Timothy Robert Gilbey

Cassandra Lauren Morgan

Brett Andrew Leslie

Vivien Ellen Cunningham Clifford

Joseph Peter Brunet

Reece James Albert Bood

Danielle Margaret Braddick

Tredoux Pretorius

Lee Casey Mathew Deller

Emma Rose Castles

Charlie Stuart Herrick

James Dudley Morgan

Natelia Judy Rose Warrington

Arani Maui Tapsell

Kieran Andrew Hafner

Christopher James Jessiman

Denham Rackemann

Scott Andrew Morton

David Matthew Hassall

Blake Peter Ross Hallett

David Anthony Olive

Salafai Tauapai Au

Nathan Jacob George

Adam Guy Flower

John Barry Olds

Amy Lauren Wojcik

Crudaria Argenti

Jamie Brett Cowan

Livingstone Chambers-Blair

Raelene Michelle Coleman

Jason Thomas Orr

Osiah Jonathon Pilton

Mark Peter Kirk

Jake Edward

Katey Maree Bitenc

Desmond Noel Frescon

Ngaroimata Clarke

Gregroy Norman Alfred Duncan

Bir Singh

Courtney Joey Lauren Allen

Suellen Jan Taylor

Peter Stanley Southgate

Semih Alper Dincer

Dieter Lucas Douglas Johnstone

Desmond John Browning

Boyd Steven Ericson

Brock Thomas Hunter

Lucas Charles Jean Marie

Janice Christine Myslinski

James Gervase Shanahan

Melinda Anne Preece

Lawrence Gregory James Tilbrook

Mark Nicholas Cominos

Jennifer Theraise Earl

Arlene Anne Edmondstone

Samuel John Teitzel

Jethro David Duncan

Tyson Finnis

Brenda Marie Cook

Giles Hammond Clayton

Jackson Edward French

Jay Leslie Morris

Paul Morrison

Harry Kenneth Rowlands

Peter Leslie Williams

Emmanuel Pal Rambang

Roy Yaspal Hayden

Shangmin Zhu

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 25