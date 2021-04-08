FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Hayden John Backman

Lincoln Jody Gander

Bradley John Ponting

Luke Augustas Turnham

Dylan Kane Gniel

Justin Harry Huxtable

April Amanda Mcnaught

Jason Paul Brown

Shannon James Davis

Aaron Christopher Dorrington

Roy Danny Wells

Zachary William Pearse

Jonathan Mark Robert Ashton

Mustafa Abdelrahman

Desiree Staker

Cherie Jade Pape

Nathan George Bright

Sheree Lorraine Russell

Connie Flett

Daniel Francis Heffernan

Zuleikah-Shary Jane Kennedy-Millsteed

Nathaniel John Matthews

Jasmine Glynda Van Welie

Joel John Williams

Reade Adam Bell

Billy John Dixon

Brett Daniel Frazer

Rebecca Joy Hlodik

Callum Connor Verkerk Hood

Tim Christian Ruder

Tyson James Thomas

Timothy Frank Ceolin

Scott Williams

Sarah Louise Webber

Sebastian Claude Fuchs

Jayakody Arachchilage S M Jayakody

Casey Craig Woodhead

Jamie Brett Cowan

Taylor James Mcgrath

Brendon John Nolan

Katelin Maree Shambrook

George Trevor Guthrie

Damien John Kevin Quinn

Kristal Dianne Hartley

Jorja Kele Phillips

Daniel Gebretensay

Joseph Wolf Owais

Amou Mabior Arok Amou

Douglas Richard Mayne

Craig Edward Carroll

Tiana Skye Kerr

Taylarnee Anna-Marie Leedie

Nabeel Suliman Anglo

Cindy Lee Bowden

Cody John Schloss

Jonathon Mark Robert Ashton

Duncan Stewart Mcwhirter

Raylene Knox

Ricki-Lee Jonsen

Jake Andrew Taylor

Roderick John Patterson

Michael Hughes

Rami El Haddad

Melissa Doreen Murphy

Kelly Lee Vlek

Daryl Joseph Headley

Thamsanqua Jr Mlotshwa

Ivan Russell Little

Blaise Luke Linnett

Antonio Iezzi

Mayurbhai Rasiklal Patel

Tahlia Laya-Ariana Stickens

Katherine Frances Schwennesen

Liam Mathew Daumann

Tracy Lloyd Clancy

Kaya Mokohiti T Reweti

Renee Le Holmes

Travis John Baker

Shaun David Molenda

Anthony Scott Scowcroft

Grant Lachlan Whatmore

Akon Victoria Deng

Rebecca Mclaren

Peter William Ellis

Stephanie Margaret Di Tommaso

Dafydd Evans

James Adam Tyack

Eliana Josephine Foou

James George Mcpherson

Tammi Lecia Clarke

Lisa Joanne Barnett

Sam Faneco

Ionut Adrian Serbanoiu

Cal William Meehan

Avraham Gevurah Apelaham Daniel

Jaron Richard Schoon

Timothy Kyle Waghorn

Matthew Phillip Harwood

James Gervase Shanahan

Angus Ross Lihou

Daniel John Harrison

Todd William Matthews

Steven Robert Ross Martin

Adam Edward Moule

Giles Hammond Clayton

Reece James Albert Bood

Peter Noel Eves

Bradley Francis Greene

Kylie Leanne Pannell

Lachlan Peter Blake

Tianna Marlene Willis

Aaron John Porter

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 8