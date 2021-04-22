FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Adam Ryan Milroy
Brett Anthony Regner
Vicky May Hayes
Reuben Wiremu Bracken
Andy Anthony
Jethro David Duncan
Oliver James Herbert
Benjamin John Russell O'Neill Grant
Bernard Charles Holland
Luke James Algie
Mustafa Abdelrahman
Brooke Ambre Caldow
Tracy Lloyd Clancy
Liam Anton Wathem-Dunn
Michael James Douglas Addley
Daniel Gebretensay
Antoni Sitkowski
Jenna June Vandersteen
Lauren Michelle Griffiths
Jacob Luke Odonoghue
James Dudley Morgan
David Knezevic
Peter Stanley Southgate
James Noel Verdun Gilders
Mark James Warrell
Rodney Stephen Boyle
Michael David Stone
Lachlan Perry Tyde
Tyhesia Chloe Judith Pyne
Lee Andrew Pemble
Peter Tran
Pedro Luiz Sena Williams
Tanya Lynette Kenning
Jael Mamie Kathleen Wright
Leonce Siyaweze
Timothy Rafael Jagoszewski
Daniel Robert Hathaway
Billy John Dixon
Jesse Luke Eastwood
Paul Jason Logan
Alex Alfred Raymond Betts
Brandon Lee Francisco
Harold Charles Fallon
Samantha Jane Stride
Rhys Clay
Richard Trieu Quoc Huu Nguyen
Taison Grainger
Mark Ryan Raidal
Thapakorn Kosila
Reiss Damien Goodrich-Davey
James Gervase Shanahan
Nellie May Mcintosh
Ciaran Marshall
James Anthony Martin
Demir Smajlovic
Sanjeev Naidu
Kamisa Santino Lusaba
Beau Dylan Shepherd
Andre John Snajdar
Hamisi Mkuu Mahere
Lyndon Kenneth Deveraux
Damen Boisen
Ethan Maximilian Covill
Wayne Phillip Gordon
Brian Garry Rayner
Lindsay Kenneth Close
Cody Robert Russell
Joel Thomas
Achileas Filipou
Jessica Suzanne Bennett
Kylie Jane Nixon
Witsanu Batbut
Joel John Williams
Jene Lee Gallahar
Tara Marie Munro
Marko Houll Zeller Ilarde
Lois Hearn
Angela Claudette Uren
Kamisa Lusaba
Karl Robert Newburn
Krystle Emily Catherine Simmons
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 22