Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
News

Brisbane Magistrates Court listings for October 8

by Staff writers
8th Oct 2020 7:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Sam Marcus Mcleod

Brenda Marie Cook

Liam Bevan Quilty

Isaac Olaoluwa Ayodeji

Luke Stephen Mcgrory

Kevin Desmond Sims

Sean Brian Irwin

Zizo George

Noel Joseph Collins

Jack Anthony Crowdey

Kenneth James Whittaker

Christopher Ryan

Barry John Convery

Belinda Bessie Bond-Clevens

Christopher Philip Vakas

Philip Peter Gutewicz

Jason James Andrews

Olaoluwa Isaac Ayodeji

Ahmed Hossam Eldin Has Awad

Grace Jane Brosnan

Gregory John Foley

Bryan Michael Fitzgerald

Jason Charles Hartvigsen

Amein Odeh

Corey John Gravestein

Gabriel Jarrod Stickens

Cohen William Haseman

Brendan Michael Turner

Isaeah Tex Wilson

Rachelle Anne Pilon

Trent William Pearsall

Jacquelin Rowena Ivory

Korri Edward Dimmack

Clinton Bruce Parmenter

Lucas Alexander Stewart

Tyson Ray James Dionysius

Gary James Moulder

Erik Alexander Lens Van Rijn

Dwayne Andrew Mckinley

Brett Edward Spall

Roderick Durack Tully

Shane Charles Stewart

Jasmin Juric

Sasha Teresa Elizabeth Cordes

Jonathan Miller

Lachlan Charles Bate

Nicola Jayde Patterson

Jesse Wong

Margo Jane Maxwell

Amanda Helen Wallace

Li-Fong Wang

Justin Marcus Francis

Luke George Robbins

Sandro Guy Romain Armanelli

Christopher Gary Cronau

Lindsey Dawn Galloway

Walter Solis

Michael David South

Scott Manoi-Oxnam

Rebecca Louise Rodgers

Chris Brandon Phillips

Shane Karkoe

Jodie Harrower

Jean Louise Penfold

Aaron James Boland

Matthew John Duane

Peter Truong

Stacey-Leigh Collins

Leon Nathan Groves

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Thursday, October 8

brisbane magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STATE ELECTION 2020: What Warwick wants

        Premium Content STATE ELECTION 2020: What Warwick wants

        Politics The Daily News asked, Warwick answered - here are the community’s most urgent priorities this year.

        Warwick disability advocates fight for easier NDIS access

        Premium Content Warwick disability advocates fight for easier NDIS access

        Community Over the past year, there were only 600 NDIS participants in our region.

        Shed on fire near Warwick

        Premium Content Shed on fire near Warwick

        Breaking A number of emergency crews at the scene of the large blaze

        Qld’s ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ jobs boom

        Premium Content Qld’s ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ jobs boom

        Environment Sunshine State could be clean energy world leader, creating 25,000 jobs