FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Samuel Taylor Smith

Jason Mcgregor Hindson

Stephen Wayne Frost

Joshua-Kye George Kleinhans

Shane Leimeister

Glen David Edwards

Paul Luu

Emilia Mcnamara

Lewis Jim Frederick Weazel

Lindsay Ian Forwood

Jamie Nicholas Pearce

Jackson Neville Bisson

Bryan Allan Walsh

Peter Tom Waigana

Brett Laurence Michael Snodgrass

Joseph Christopher Alex Sharkey

Jamie Brian Campbell

Davinder Singh

Jordan Anthony Rance

Jayden Israel Jonathon Puroku-Reilly

Taylor Jared Wass

Ruth Sophia Stuurman

Zoe Rongomainohorangi Kirkwood

Hamish Robert Jack

Raymond Stuart Clark

Sid Fadil

Kate Edith Lemmon

Neil Robert Lawler

Justin Adam Cork

Kira Lea Logan

Noah William Ferguson

Joseph Lee Mann

Stanley Michael Mitchell

Carmel Livingstone

Kirsten Leanne King

Rory Reid

Karl Ngametua Kore Greig

Amber Hope Vellacott

Josh Dylan Cagney

Jacob Raymond Anton Purcell

Paul Anthony Hannan

David Adam Hunt

Michael Peter Walsh

Letiesha Mackenzie Ayrton Wilson

Adrian John Ashton

Jongbok Lee

Robert Henning Bregnsdal

Archibald Jeebung Butterfly

Luke James Collings

Abbas Abbas

Namka Osmanovic

Daniel James Lee

Maree Mavis Crabtree

Clifton John Kaumoana

Deng Kuchmol Kon

Bradley James Mair

Shaun Anthony Clarkson

Ty Barry Page

Adam Michael Watson

Kevin Goddaer

Mitchell Stewart Thompson

Illawarra Enterprises (Qld) Pty Ltd

Ioa Pty Ltd

Andrew John Millar

Tristram Charles Jager

Melissa Jane Barton

Connie Flett

Christopher Sprudzans

Annette Jane Moloney

Brooke Renee Gordon

Zac Jason Patrick Tye

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 23