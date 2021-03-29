FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Hashim Mohamed Shukri
Haroon Ul Rasheed
Bradley James Wilson
Margaret Isabelle Zerner
Joshua Lindsay Elkerton-Sandy
Joel Michael Jake Patrick
Steven Fawal
Kun-Lin Kuo
Gregory Stephen Kite
Kain Barron-Logan
Aaron Anttony Dyson
Amanda Jane Doughty
Ronin Montell Rio
Steven Michael Campbell
Brayton Shayne Honeysett
Trent Shane Burns
Althamash Tamjeed Mohammad
Alexia Margaret Warren
Waceem Khalil
Carley Suzanne Gray
Dallas Gary Graham
Paulo Henriqie Rezende Fernandes
Tony Lasei
Abdul Turay
Daniel Peter Commins
Melinda Louise Austin
Leif Jayuya Sharkey
Anaru Wallace Turner
David Gary Bullion
Robert Alexander Douglas
Mason Sione Freche
Thomas Lachlan Mcpherson
Dmitry Sobolev
Neal Clark
Thomas James Coall
Michael Ross Comber
Cameron Lee Potts
Jagmeet Singh Sohal
Alexander Michael Fielding
Jason Karupt
Caleb Stephen Caldwell
Jaman Maurice Rio
Rees Alexander Farley
Wise Pokawa Davies
Nicholas Michael Mcnamara
Jason Christopher Eastaughffe
Jay Anne Marie Moore
Clinton John Burns
Nicholi James Tango
Haroon Rasheed
Damien Paul Coutts
Zay Rima Edmond Oscar Tamou
Samuel Christopher Giufre
Matthew James King
Maree Mavis Crabtree
Dean Philip Pearse
Kurt Michael Hillier
Steven John Tamplin
Lucy Rose Poole
Ahmad Majidi
Reza Mohammadi
Jarrad Andrew Pounder
Samantha Jane Stride
Timothy Joseph Bretz
Junbiao Fu
Alan Whitley
Richard Stewart Crisp
Riley Lawrence Jonasen
Shingirai Andrew Magwaro
Brock Edward Peter Newman
Kaylin Karine Williams
Sharna Amy Holmes
Matthew James William Baker
Sahil Saharan
Christian Geoffrey Smalley
Rohan Edward Moore
Rebecca Lee Callaghan
Issa Sebleh Dumbuya
Ruth Aquila Foster
Janet L Davey
Alexander Richard Black
Yager D-Vos Kururangi
Blake Rennison Howell
Abuk Chol Nwan
Saeed Aden Mohamed
Gracie Rau Oriwa Pearl Gamble
Kai Tan
Paul Michael David
Laura Jean Richards
Dirk Hamilton Pettigrew
Callum James Melican
Guna Ramu
Joseph Hugh Mcbride
Charleen Henegan
Jonathan Christian Dolgner
Scott Geoffrey Maygar
Peter John Cunningham
Wayne Harley Stevens
Daniel Terrence Brooks
Shane Grahame Liddle
Zoe Tiana Mckinnon
Ethan Dylan Edward Mctaggart
Kym Rodney Aaron Tredgold
Malcolm Atcha
Neil Charles Seymore Russell
Alexander Amid Kouhestani Ardestani
Neisje Louise Bruce
Yonan Elsier
Richard Charles Atkinson
Robert Scott Tofler
Matthew John Wilson
Tyron Bouraga
Wade Ronald Byth
Anthony Facchi
Daniel Matthew Mcfarland
Todd Marc Greenaway
Jamie Fredrick Lovell
Matthew Robert Kerridge
Obang James Omot
Alexander Jonathan Formenton
James David Te Whata
Musa Valee Kamara
Tianah Portelli
Nicholas Anthony Day
Brenden John Cousins
Andres Mauricio Lemus Fuentes
Daniel Peter O'Neill
Jeanie May Tanna
Speech Tony Denzil Williams
Samuel Ian Mccartney
Nathan William Cobb
Liam George Grima
Botros Ibrahim Koko Kowa
Jason Peter Moor
Paul Steven Maroney
Latia Chassie Louise Moore
William Benjamin Charles Blair
Tristan Xavier Corcoran
Jeffrey Richard Rowse
Liam Rhys Wall
Patrick Akauola
Pedros Whitley Ramoni
Matthew Bateman
Jowill Hekau Exton
Cory Jay Hollywood
Sam Mitchell
Michael Charles Hall
Timothy Paul Randel
Timothy Robert Gilbey
Bingin Holdings Pty Ltd
Dylan Steel Pickersgill
Kelly Lee Weston Low
Nicole Elyshia Hellen
Aaron Douglas Wayne Te Moananui
Jessica Erin Patch
Shannon Leigh White
Steven John Cashen
Sharnelle Jane Willis
Tarquin Vincent Grott
Megha
Tauhidul Islam
Derek Ashley Foster
Jeramiah David Proctor
Tyng-Yeu Yan
Richard Giles Clarke
Joshua Ryan Bingham
Cale James Cross
Kawani Joseph Kris
William Warry
Te Raukura Anahera Alexander
James Frederick Malone
Jason Eskander
Thomas John Churchyard
John Theodore Reece
Michael Gregory Baker
Ahmed Mohamed Alsari
Nath Seng
Jake Andrew Taylor
Angus Aaron Mcgregor Dawson
Elaine Caress Green
Nicholas James Soles
Wayne Mackenzie Derrick
Kelly Anne Hughes
Vanessa Louise Kubeckis
Jason Eric Reay
Ben Joseph Kennedy
Harun Mawlavizada
Ashleigh Rose Gulliver
Jamie Stephen Broughton
Thanh Lan Luong
Mohamed Abdirisak Mohamed
Maxwell John Arthur
Zachary Paul Gallagher
Tyler Joseph Kelleher
Raymond Colin Puohotaua
Erik Alexander Lens Van Rijn
Martin B Doerks
Brendon Errol Ngaronga
Harley James Roy Pink
Allan Smith Lui
Palu Letoa
Ramadhan Hassan Mume
Daniel Martin Kornaus
Matthew William Archer
Kyhannie Haere Hirini
Tyrone Kawaiti Sampson
Daniel Peter Seccombe
Bradon Shayne Ianna
Melissa Kate Mohammed
Davian Rio
Scott Raymond Morrison-Ward
Dubat Yossuf
Benjamin Micheal Williams
Hanat Ibrahim Abdullahi
Brandon Wayne Green
Michael Scott Osborn
Craig Froome
Mitchell Anthony Toki
Amanda Jane Covill Wardlaw
Reggae Holly Jones
Nathan Malcom Smith
Samba Amadou Ba
Sohyb Basir
Tanya Louise Bartley
Savva Christopher Hatzipapas
Tania Noeline Taiapa
Jacob Alexander Ellis
Adam John Brennan
Matthew John Gills
Sky Veronica Jarvis
Dannikah Kay Searles-Grayson
Freya Rhys Brown
Jason Charles Calcott
Jesse Keith Ashe
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29