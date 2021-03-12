Menu
Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court, Friday, March 12
FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
12th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Katrina Lee Edmondstone

Andrew William Smith

Anthony John Pengelly

Matthew John Baque

Brett Cyril Rostron

Jamie David Sands

Neva-May Joyce Ives

Paul Earl Tipler

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court, Friday, March 12

