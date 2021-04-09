Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
9th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Dominic Clyde Mcconville

Caleb Robert Bundock

Wade Doohan Lawton

Reece Christopher Overton

Raymond James Hickling

Derrick John Mcculkin

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court, Friday, April 9

More Stories

warwick magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Option to ditch licence in favour of phone app

        Premium Content Option to ditch licence in favour of phone app

        News Digital licences could soon be rolled out across the state after regulation changes paving the way for Queenslanders to ditch their physical licences.

        Qld’s travel voucher scheme under scrutiny

        Premium Content Qld’s travel voucher scheme under scrutiny

        Travel State Government spend on tourism recovery under scrutiny

        Irrigators have access to first Sunwater release in four years

        Premium Content Irrigators have access to first Sunwater release in four...

        News For the first time in a long time producers in the Upper Condamine will be able to...

        Malt House bouncer pleads guilty to biting drunk patron

        Premium Content Malt House bouncer pleads guilty to biting drunk patron

        News The Warwick court heard the security guard tracked his victim to Palmerin St and...