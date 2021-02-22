FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Benjaman Nigal Allen

Darrell Edward Bryant

Liam Christopher Berry

Taylah Maree Callaghan-Watson

Andrew Phillip Jobson

Raymond Clyde East

Eric Laine Mckavanagh

Misifatama Charles Peaufa

Ashley Jason Watts

Andrea Emma Robb

Anthony Wayne Brown

Jamie Paul Satora

Brendon Clay Giffin

Brian Arthur Wyman

Andrew Peter Giblin

Ashleigh Janetta Coral Peaufa

Anthony James Low

Scott Joseph Woodall

Jessica Hay Porter

Damian Michael Thomas Lambert

Lee Tewera Rua Martin

Kobe Clay Miller

Wade Doohan Lawton

Sunny Prince Nisha

Emma Frances Milton

Kelly Marie Dau

Ty Beckhouse

Tyrone Alexander Lee Bland

Gregory Anthony Binion

Natasha Hope Russell

Emma Kate Cameron

Joshua Ian De Prada-Slater

Clinton James Bormolini

Paul Matthew Bates

Mitch Anderson

Tanna Jordan Alldridge

Kieran Patrick Bright

Anthony John Pengelly

Paul Earl Tipler

Timothy James Gleeson

Daniel Cividini

Amos Raymond Luke Mckellar

Bennie Dwayne Mccarthy

Joanne Waterhouse

Justin Kenneth Fackler

Anthony Robert George Barrow

Shayne Lesley Reid

Mark John Curtis

Glenn-Ashliegh Gray

Steven John Mackay

Thomas Roche Sollars

Michael Witham

Ebony Dempsey

Henry Anthony Leonard Brazier

Kieran David Dumigan

Leanne June Oberhardt

Skye Maree Shirley Mccormick

Leeteya Maree Morgan

Nicholas Nathan Smith

Michelle Peta Wilson

Colleen Maree Crummy

Anita Therese Mcerlean

Rebecca Jane Cooper

Wendy Louise Morrish

Reanna Ellen Steverink-Harris

Clinton William Woodbridge

Daniel Aaron Bradshaw

Chantal Josephine Lane

Tammy Leanne Lee

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court, Monday, February 22