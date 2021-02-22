FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Benjaman Nigal Allen
Darrell Edward Bryant
Liam Christopher Berry
Taylah Maree Callaghan-Watson
Andrew Phillip Jobson
Raymond Clyde East
Eric Laine Mckavanagh
Misifatama Charles Peaufa
Ashley Jason Watts
Andrea Emma Robb
Anthony Wayne Brown
Jamie Paul Satora
Brendon Clay Giffin
Brian Arthur Wyman
Andrew Peter Giblin
Ashleigh Janetta Coral Peaufa
Anthony James Low
Scott Joseph Woodall
Jessica Hay Porter
Damian Michael Thomas Lambert
Lee Tewera Rua Martin
Kobe Clay Miller
Wade Doohan Lawton
Sunny Prince Nisha
Emma Frances Milton
Kelly Marie Dau
Ty Beckhouse
Tyrone Alexander Lee Bland
Gregory Anthony Binion
Natasha Hope Russell
Emma Kate Cameron
Joshua Ian De Prada-Slater
Clinton James Bormolini
Paul Matthew Bates
Mitch Anderson
Tanna Jordan Alldridge
Kieran Patrick Bright
Anthony John Pengelly
Paul Earl Tipler
Timothy James Gleeson
Daniel Cividini
Amos Raymond Luke Mckellar
Bennie Dwayne Mccarthy
Joanne Waterhouse
Justin Kenneth Fackler
Anthony Robert George Barrow
Shayne Lesley Reid
Mark John Curtis
Glenn-Ashliegh Gray
Steven John Mackay
Thomas Roche Sollars
Michael Witham
Ebony Dempsey
Henry Anthony Leonard Brazier
Kieran David Dumigan
Leanne June Oberhardt
Skye Maree Shirley Mccormick
Leeteya Maree Morgan
Nicholas Nathan Smith
Michelle Peta Wilson
Colleen Maree Crummy
Anita Therese Mcerlean
Rebecca Jane Cooper
Wendy Louise Morrish
Reanna Ellen Steverink-Harris
Clinton William Woodbridge
Daniel Aaron Bradshaw
Chantal Josephine Lane
Tammy Leanne Lee
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court, Monday, February 22