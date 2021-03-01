Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Anthony Raymond Boutros
Seth James Mathie
Alana Hockings
Melissa Jayne Sutton
Brett Anthony Davis
Rebecca Jane Cooper
Nicole Louise Fackender
Shania Michelle Whalen
Matthew Joel Charles
Damian Michael Thomas Lambert
Reuel Douglas Fribance
Jelany Chilia
Ricky Scot Bradford
Gene Lincoln Piripi Hamilton-Fryer
Jack Baker
Raphael Edwin Ngariki
Daniel Benjamin Apelt
Caleb Robert Bundock
Taufoou Lamipeti
Zoeh Rebeccah Keen
Liam Christopher Berry
Anthony James Mackeen
Paul Matthew Bates
Dean Anthony Paul Calleja
James Stanley Birrell
Aiden Lee Mckell
Justin Bruce Nevins
Peter James Mccabe
Anne Cordelia Osborn
Kobe Clay Miller
Alan Gregory Bradey
Joshua Robert Mccosker
Amy Jean Wesley
Donna Maree Shields
Renelle Irene Russell
Jonathan Stanley Bryan
Troy Scott Johnston
Taylah Sherrie Harris
Robert James Crummy
Amos Raymond Luke Mckellar
Travis Mathew Smith
Harley-Joe Williams
Nicholas Nathan Smith
Derrick John Mcculkin
Gabe Alexander William Forrest
Lena Elizabeth Szollosi
Troy Frank Hera-Singh
Clinton James Bormolini
Hayden Shane Alldridge
Edward Arthur Compton
Dylan Wade Howard
Taylah Sherrie Le Comber
Anita Therese Mcerlean
Mayanne Knight
Ethan Daniel William Hunter
William Walter John Jordan
