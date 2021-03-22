Menu
Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court, Monday, March 22
Crime

FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
22nd Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Mark Anthony Nicholls

Mark Geoffrey Eldridge

Christopher Ian Hesse

Brett David Cowell

Lisa Rose Halcrow

Shaun Maree Schulte

Gene Lincoln Piripi Hamilton-Fryer

Luke Brandon Clarry

Narinder Singh

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court, Monday, March 22

 

