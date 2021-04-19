FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Terrence Keith West

Lee Tewera Rua Martin

James Michael Edward Lawson

Kyle Connor Hamilton-Randall

Ryan Daniel Alan Perry

Sunny Prince Nisha

Natasha Hope Russell

Misifatama Charles Peaufa

Sharlene Edith Gladman

Thomas Allan Eames-Parker

Lance Ernest George Aitken

Daniel Aaron Bradshaw

Nicholas Steven Billsborough

Holly Jade Mcgrath

Aaron James Wotton

Robert James Crummy

Reanna Ellen Steverink-Harris

Tony Wayne Hall

Adam Wesley Scott Mustey

Gene Lincoln Piripi Hamilton-Fryer

Andrew Oneill

Navdeep Singh

Matthew Ivan Neylon

Marli Shayne Turner-Bryan

Matthew James Fogarty

Ashleigh Janetta Coral Peaufa

Christopher Ian Hesse

Sereena Joy Edwards

Haley Harper

Karen Elizabeth Betteridge

Mark Geoffrey Eldridge

Marian Clare Graham

Kyle Gordon Teer

Roger Thomas Ward

Ricky Scot Bradford

Dylan Wade Howard

Deborah Anne Worth

Nicole Louise Fackender

George Joseph Mcveigh

Jai Christopher Mckellar

Andrew Scott Cason

Clint Anthony Logan

Debra Ellen Thomas

Aimee Pearl Haynes

Deborah Joy Yarrow

Justin Mark Spies

Raymond James Hickling

Christopher Bede Donn

Anthony Wayne Brown

Lachlan James Kelly

Jakob Daniel Fogarty

Anthony John Pengelly

Andrew Michael Zeller

Jacqueline Lee Davidge

Georgina Konstantinou

Dean Douglas Harmond

Luke Kevin Nolan

Charmaine Robyn Brown

Naomi Lee Keegan

Wayne Christopher Mcauley

Timothy John Nowlan

Andrew William Pitchfork

Jessie Ann Leonard

Brendan Robert Varley

Henry Roger Nielsen

Edward Arthur Compton

Taylah Sherrie Le Comber

Ethan Roy Mckavanagh-Crofts

Mitchell Andrew Neilsen

Sheradin Lea Wilson-Finn

Chantal Lee Young Smith

Michael David Billsborough

Conroy Phillip Devine

Jonathan Stanley Bryan

Thomas James Peel Hume

Daryl Alec Hippi

Rhys Thomas Parry

Mitchell Brent Hoffman

Matthew James Emerson

Dylan James Lippi

Rebecca Jane Cooper

Mark Anthony Nicholls

Donald Stuart Mcleod

