Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Donna Shields

Gerd Volker Laskus

Corinne Maree Anderson

Addison Ryan Grant

Shannon Daniel Griffin

Donna Maree Shields

Karl John Roche

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 8