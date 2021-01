Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court, Thursday, January 7

Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court, Thursday, January 7

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Peter Andrew Feyaerts

Daniel Alan Gaunt

Gregory John Harrison

Hayden Peter Mortlock

James Michael Edward Lawson

Wade Doohan Lawton

Brittney Louise Riggs

Malcolm O'Neill

Anthony James Mackeen

Stan John Slabosz

Hayden Shane Alldridge

Corey Michael Hogden

Barry Trevor Brown

Melina Maree Hancock

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court, Thursday, January 7