Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
25th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Letetia Dempsey Hockley

Lyneeka Ann Wilson

Amanda Leigh Banks

Brandon Clay Hill

Craig Lewin Sharpley

Adrian George Quirke

Aaron Alfred William Chatfield

Corianda Marigold Gardiner

Trent William Lawton

Kimberley Skye Beverley

Travis James Hinitt

Melissa Jayne Bond

Shannon Daniel Griffin

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court, Thursday, February 25

