Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 8
Crime

FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
8th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Reece Christopher Overton

Andrew Charles Domenico Calvisi

Christopher Robert Dagan

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 8

 

