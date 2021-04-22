Menu
Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 22
Crime

FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
22nd Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Mitchell Brent Hoffman

Kimberley Skye Beverley

Ethan Daniel William Hunter

Gene Lincoln Piripi Hamilton-Fryer

Luke Kevin Nolan

Hayden Shane Alldridge

Ashleigh Janetta Coral Peaufa

Vince Gregory Sutherland

Matthew Joseph Beattie

Deborah Anne Worth

