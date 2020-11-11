Menu
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
MEGA LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
11th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Jaime John Abbas

Travis Edward John Inmon

Amanda Leigh Banks

Rebecca Jane Cooper

Tyler Mark Lambert

Taylah Maree Callaghan-Watson

Sheriton Joseph Quigg

Chantal Lee Young Smith

John Charles Hitchen

Kieran Patrick Bright

Bennie Dwayne Mccarthy

Travis Mathew Smith

Andrew John Thompson

Anwar Solomon Nhial

Ethan Daniel William Hunter

Timothy Edward Fackender

Clinton Lawrence Johnson

Jack Thomas Cavanagh

Kody John Cyril Mcdowell

Brian Arthur Wyman

Michael John Nisbet

Addison Ryan Grant

Tanna Jordan Alldridge

Andrew Peter Butler

Daniel James Mccarthy

Zachary John Monckton

James Bradley Woods

Kaleb Jay Friedrichs

Maryanne Lee Banks

Wayne George Henman

Ashley Matthew Beasley

Matthew James Emerson

Hayden Mark Phillips

Tiara Pearl Langwe

Catherine Joyce Emerson

Damian Michael Thomas Lambert

Kimberley Skye Beverley

Donna Ann Maree Lambert

Ethan Lyndon Sloss

Kurt Samual Malloy

Robert Ralph Volker

Matilda Rose Dendle

Gregory Daniel Comin

Michelle Joan Damschke

Lachlan James Kelly

Jales Caldeira De Oliveira

Darren James Thompson

Dylan Wade Howard

Caleb Robert Bundock

Brett Lindsay Molloy

Ricky James Jobson

Shinara Elizabeth Russell

Brennen James Mcdowell

Scott Lindsay Withers

Andrew Phillip Jobson

Corinne Maree Anderson

Ben Alexander Dyball

Robyn Maree Conran

Jake Daniel Osborn

Rebecca Amy Rogers

Kate Ellen Simmonds

Joel John Bailey

Matthew Albert Spiteri

Dawn Marie Draper

Raymond James Hickling

Andrew Batman Howard

Elizabeth Rose Johnson

Jamie Kenneth Walters

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court, Wednesday, November 11

