BIG LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Justice Manning Whiley
Henry John Hubber
Damian John Bell
Jack Thomas Cavanagh
Keren Alana Sives-Hill
Zachary John Monckton
Jinmook Kim
Colin Daniel Kassulke
Tina Louise Gilcrist
Lara Anne Worth
Kaylee Jane Love
Allan Lloyd Stewart
Luke Anthony Fuller
Katherine Jean Fleming
Grant William May
Jeffrey Prow
Anthony Ernest Prentice
James Michael Edward Lawson
Emma Kate Cameron
Ebony Dempsey
Corey Michael Hogden
Bronson Charles Martin
Michael Jan Webber
Dale Derrick
Wayne Arthur Hawkey
Joel Lewis Yarrow
Matthew Rodney Crothers
Ethan Daniel William Hunter
Rusty Norman Thornton
Brigham Michael Taylor
Jahmarley Dawson
Matthew David Hall
Anthony Wayne Brown
Liam Christopher Berry
Jezsryn Lee Masaberg
Adrian George Quirke
Jonathan Stanley Bryan
Daniel Russell Quick
Daniel James Mccarthy
Gene Lincoln Piripi Hamilton-Fryer
Ricky Scot Bradford
Jordan Robert James Thomas
Rachael Allison Edwards
Cloie Ann Tickner-O'Keefe
Letetia Dempsey Hockley
Daniel Patrick James Markey
Kyeongjun Park
Aimee Pearl Haynes
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court, Wednesday, November 18