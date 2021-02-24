Menu
Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
24th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Craig Lewin Sharpley

Tanna Jordan Alldridge

Addison Ryan Grant

Andrew Phillip Jobson

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court, Wednesday, February 24

