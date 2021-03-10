FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Jake William Dwan

Lien Thi Tran

Jack William Morrison

Christopher Francis Johnston

Jason Dean Burns

Lisa Rose Halcrow

Elizabeth Rose Johnson

Mitchell Brent Hoffman

Glenn Leonard Cann

Kemp David Ian Donaldson

Monique Sarah Deighton

Justin Mark Spies

Shaun Harold Loftus Vines

Justice Manning Whiley

Chase Moloney-Riebelt

Eilsel Lloyd Cubby

Joshua Graham Manwaring

Darren Douglas Chalmers

Justin Lindsay Norman Dobbins

Rusty Norman Thornton

Braiden Shane Spinks

Hayden Peter Mortlock

Glenn Michael Ryan-Mason

Dwayne Thomas Andrew Watts

Lyneeka Ann Wilson

Charmaine Robyn Brown

Bruce James Puddy

Lara Anne Worth

Lee Ian Popp

Kai Ryan Kearney

Gerd Volker Laskus

Matthew Rodney Crothers

Luke Raymond Hain

Karl John Roche

Carroll Isobel Stokes

Jai Christopher Mckellar

Ben Alexander Dyball

Aiden Lee Mckell

Caleb Joel Kirby

Brett Robert Smith

Nathan Thomas Yeo

Lukas Royal Ray Buchanan

Katrina Lee Edmondstone

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 10