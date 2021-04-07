FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Lukas Royal Ray Buchanan
Aiden Lee Mckell
Matthew Rodney Crothers
Ryo Iwahara
Mitchell Brent Hoffman
Jaime John Abbas
Bruce James Puddy
Brett Robert Smith
Justice Manning Whiley
Mitch Anderson
Eilsel Lloyd Cubby
Sharon Ruth Lindsay
Ben Alexander Dyball
Monique Sarah Deighton
Raymond Alldridge
Charmaine Robyn Brown
Glenn Michael Ryan-Mason
Timothy James Gleeson
Nathan Thomas Yeo
Glenn Leonard Cann
Jeffrey Brian Hubber
Melina Maree Hancock
James Phillip O'Connor
Ethan Samuel Webb
Reece Christopher Overton
Harley Grant James Brown
Jack William Morrison
Matthew John Baque
Braiden Shane Spinks
Daniel Cividini
Nicholas David Crouch
Craig Michael Kennedy
Justin Kenneth Fackler
Justin Mark Spies
Steven John Mackay
Max Jefferson Collins
Keith John Dyball
John Charles Hitchen
Jamie Paul Satora
Neville Arthur Matthews
Joanne Waterhouse
Karl John Roche
Melissa Jayne Bond
Deborah Anne Worth
Taylah Maree Callaghan-Watson
Benjamin James Nunns
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 7