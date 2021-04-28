FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Clayton Michael-Johan Alvoen

Kieran Patrick Bright

Conroy Phillip Devine

Jake William Dwan

Hannah Grace Nicholls

Thomas James Peel Hume

Gregory Anthony Binion

Loretta Jean Murray

Mark William Brennan

Mark Anthony Ryan

Michael John Gimm

Mark Andrew Taylor

Jonathan Stanley Bryan

Lorna May Murray

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 28