‘Everyone’s in tourism’: New push to attract visitors

BIG HELLO: The new signs on the northern entry to town promote a new vision for Warwick tourism.

WARWICK residents are being urged to explore their own backyard amid a growing push toward Southeast Queensland tourism.

New signage and a new-look website are part of the Warwick Chamber of Commerce’s latest multistage project to turn the Rose City into a tourist hotspot.

Chamber of Commerce president Tracy Dobie said there hadn’t been a Warwick-specific tourism body since the dismantlement of the Warwick Tourism and Events Board in 2015, and she hoped the business board could help fill some of that gap.

“Eveyone’s in tourism, it doesn’t matter what your business is,” Mrs Dobie said.

“Over time we need to develop the attractions we already have here, and each business has a role in doing that.

“Whether you’re a caravan park, restaurant or sporting venue, you need to promote yourself.

“Chamber is adding an extra layer to that marketing – the more information we have out there, the more people see it as a destination.”

The new website promotes business and events, in hopes of connecting tourists with both.

Mrs Dobie said a 2019 survey which showed less than 50 per cent of Queenslanders had even heard of Warwick, which reaffirmed the need for the project.

While more recent data such as a listing in Budget Australia’s top holiday destinations list showed the tide was turning for Warwick, more local support was still needed.

“Events are a call to action but at the same time we need to make sure people don’t just come to town to drive around Morgan Park or go to rodeo,” Mrs Dobie said.

“For the people who live here as well, there’s something to do just about every day.”

The reinvigorated push for Queenslander tourism comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk commits to a November 1 NSW border reopening, but Mrs Dobie said she wasn’t worried about the impact of interstate travel on the region’s economy.

“You will find there will be a hiatus even with the borders reopened,” she said.

“People won’t want to be travelling the way they were before.

“They are talking about two to three years before Australia is back to the normal way they used to holiday.

“It may take a couple of years to adjust, but business can use that time to build their reputation and attractions and encourage tourism.”