Everything at her fingertips

Jonno Colfs
| 5th Apr 2017 6:28 PM Updated: 6:34 PM
Valerie Prentice, on the grand verandah of Warwick's iconic Criterion Hotel.
Valerie Prentice, on the grand verandah of Warwick's iconic Criterion Hotel. Jonno Colfs

AFTER only a year in Warwick, Valerie Prentice has everything she needs. Well, almost.

Living and working in the Criterion Hotel, which is owned by her father Tony, Valerie returned to Australia last year after 14 years in the United Kingdom and is waiting for her husband Kevin to join her.

"He's been waiting for a visa and there was some business stuff he had to sort out, but he'll be here soon," she said.

"I love Warwick, it has everything you need and if you can't get it here then you don't really need it."

Valerie was born in Mt Isa and spent her childhood growing up in the central Queensland mining town.

"It was a fantastic place to grow up," she said.

"It was a time when kids could really be kids.

"We were always running around town and playing in the bush, it was a great childhood."

Valerie said Mt Isa was one big community.

"The town had a great big pool and I had lots of friends," she said.

"My parents always had friends over to play cards and there were big parties and barbecues with salmon mousse.

"And every year the mines would bring Santa in at Christmas and every kid in town would get a present."

In her teens Ms Prentice said her parents relocated to Brunswick Heads on the north coast of New South Wales.

"Mum and Dad bought a motel and myself and my sisters worked there with them," she said.

"I also had a job at the local newsagent.

"I went to boarding school at this time too.

"I didn't like it at all, I was a different shaped peg to the type they expected there."

After school Valerie bought her first business, a health food shop in Wynnum Manly, and then a Thai restaurant.

"I went to Thailand and did a cooking course and basically ate Thai food for four and a half years.

"I still love it so much, it's the cuisine of Asia and it's all about those amazing sauces."

A few years later Valerie was working with her father at one of his pubs when they had a big disagreement.

"I slammed the car door and thought to myself, 'I need to go overseas for a month'," Valerie said.

"The annoying thing is, Dad has no recollection of the fight at all. For me it was a life-changing moment."

One month overseas turned into 14 years.

"I met and married a Yorkshireman," she said.

"And after a year working as a temp, I started a Hawaiian kahuna massage business and ran that until I came back to Australia."

Valerie returned to Australia last year and her father Tony asked her to come to Warwick and the Criterion Hotel.

"I work with Dad's hotel management company in a support role," she said.

"I look after six hotels/bottle shop/liquor barns and run the marketing and social media and support the staff."

Valerie said she loves her work and the town.

"I love the work and the town," she said.

"Everything is at my fingertips here, it's an easy place to live and to slip into social circles.

Valerie said Warwick's biggest advantage was its country feel.

"Warwick has still maintained that country mentality," she said.

"The people are so friendly and so embracing.

"They don't have that city facade.

"And it's become a real tourist destination, there's always something on for all to get out and enjoy."

"Also I think the council are being very proactive, trying to entice business here and all the benefits that go along with that."

 

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  jonno colfs our city our future the criterion hotel warwick community warwick people

AFTER only a year in Warwick, Valerie Prentice has everything she needs, well almost

