Everything Warwick residents can, and can’t do, after July 3

WARWICK is travelling fast down the Road to Recovery, after consistently low infection rates prompted the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to bring forward stage 3 of lifted restrictions to this week.

Life will become markedly more “normal” from midday Friday, when a series of businesses and community groups are allowed greater freedoms.

For the first time since March, gambling areas may re-open with a COVID safe plan, including the pokies at Warwick pubs, such as the newly-reopened Criterion Hotel.

The food court at Rose City Shoppingworld will allow up to 100 seated patrons once the restrictions lift, and staff have been busy measuring and setting up seating arrangements this morning.

Marketing manager Louise de Lissa said the food outlets were looking forward to the change, which coincides with the release of a new food loyalty card offering rewards for repeat customers.

The boost to the permitted number of shoppers bodes well for future sales and Mrs de Lissa reports foot traffic has already increased significantly.

“We’ll see stores opening longer and we’ll be able to really create what we used to have,” she said.

Non-therapeutic massage will also become available, allowing stores such as Magic Care Massage to offer their full list of services.

Saunas, too, will be able to reopen, though the sauna at Ironside Industries uses infra-red technology and was therefore exempt from prior restrictions.

Up to 100 people will be able to gather in homes, weddings and funerals, with the maximum number of people at museums, art galleries, libraries and historic sites determined by the one person per four square metre rule.

WHAT YOU CAN DO ON JULY 3

Private, non-commercial (e.g. home) gatherings of up

to 100 with friends and family

Weddings and funerals (max 100 people)

Maximum number of persons at museums, art galleries, libraries and historic sites determined by the one person per 4 square metre rule

Sport, recreation and fitness organisations when

following a COVID Safe Industry Plan:

Resumption of activity including competition and physical contact is permitted on the field of play

Indoor sports facilities can open with one person per 4 square metres (off the field of play)

Outdoor sports facilities can open with physical distancing (off the field of play).

Businesses and economy:

Maximum number of customers for a business at any one time is determined by the 4 square metre rule

For smaller venues below 200 square metres, businesses can have one person per 2 square metres up to 50 persons at a time

The following businesses and areas may re-open with

a COVID Safe Plan:

Casinos, gaming and gambling venues (including electronic gaming machines)

Non-therapeutic massage

Saunas and bathhouses

Nightclubs

Food courts

Office-based workers can return to their place of work

Up to 25,000 spectators or 50% of capacity (whichever is the lesser) at Queensland’s major sports facilities, with a COVID Safe Plan

Concert venues, theatres and auditoriums can open and have up to 50% capacity or one person per 4 square metres (whichever is the greater), with a COVID Safe Plan

More events allowed: