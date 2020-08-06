Everything you need to know about border closure

CLOSING DOWN: Police at borders across Australia are on alert ahead of new restrictions on Saturday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / SIMON DALLINGER

THE threat of a second wave of coronavirus has prompted the Queensland Government to once again close the state borders to visitors from New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory and Victoria.

The closures have been back and forth for a number of weeks, with new passes and rules introduced regularly.

To make the process smoother for our border residents, the Daily News breaks down everything you need to know about crossing the border both now, and after the new restrictions come in on Saturday.

When will the border close to residents of NSW, ACT and Victoria?

The border will close at 1am this Saturday, August 8.

Can I travel to NSW before the border closes?

Yes, Queenslanders will be able to travel as far south as Moree without having to quarantine upon their return. Just make sure you’re back before 1am on Saturday.

Where can I cross the border?

The following roads are open, but manned by police:

– Carneys Creek Rd, Carneys Creek

– Border Rd, Killarney

– Woodlawn St, Wallangarra

– New England Highway, Wallangarra

The following roads have a hard border closure, and cannot be crossed:

– White Swamp Rd, The Head

– Cullendore Rd, Elbow Valley

– Maryland Rd, Thulimbah

– Ridge Rd, The Summit

– Amosfield Rd, Dalcouth

Do I need a border pass?

You will need a border declaration pass to re-enter Queensland, but not to enter NSW. This applies to all travellers, including freight drivers. Border passes are valid for seven days and can be completed here: https://www.qld.gov.au/border-pass

Is anyone exempt from completing a border pass?

Yes. Those exempt include:

– A person performing an essential activity related to national security, police, health or emergency services who enters QLD to respond to an emergency

– Maritime crew who are not required to completed a border pass under the Protocol for Maritime Crew approved by the Chief Health Officer

– A person remanded in custody of a state or Commonwealth law enforcement agency, subject to an extradition order or otherwise.

Can I still cross the border into NSW after the border closes?

Yes, Queenslanders will be able to travel to NSW. Upon their return, however, they will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

I was planning to move from NSW to QLD, can I still do that?

Yes. A person moving their primary place from NSW, ACT or VIC to QLD will still be allowed to enter the state after Saturday, but they will need a border pass and a place to quarantine for 14 days.

I was planning to move from QLD to NSW, can I still do that?

Yes, there are no restrictions for entering NSW.

Can I visit my child over the border?

Probably. If you have a legal obligation relating to shared parenting or child access, you will be able to visit them in NSW and then return to QLD. That said, you would still be subject to a 14-day quarantine period upon your return.

Can someone from NSW visit me before the border closes?

Yes, if a resident of NSW (who is not from a declared hotspot) crosses the border before 1am Saturday, they will be able to both enter QLD without quarantining and return to NSW without quarantining.

What would I have to do, if I was directed to quarantine?

You would have to nominate a place to residence where you would stay for 14 days, starting from the day you arrive back in QLD. You would not be able to leave that place unless there was an emergency, or unless you needed medical supplies that could not be delivered. No visitors would be allowed.

Will everyone who comes back into Queensland have to quarantine for 14 days?

No, essential workers will not have to quarantine. In addition, freight drivers will only need to “remain isolated from the general public in their vehicle until the person departs QLD, or for 14 days, whichever period is shorter”.

What is the fine for breaching quarantine?

If a person does not comply with quarantine directions they face a penalty of up to $13,345. Officers can also issue on the spot fines of $1334.50 for individuals. Police will be conducting compliance checks.

What is the maximum penalty for sneaking back into the state?

Anyone found breaching the public health direction could face up to six months in prison and significant fines.