Everything you need to know about Boxing Day races

RACES FOR ALL AGES: Sophie Williams, Laura Worboys, Marty Worboys, Tommy Worboys, Bayley Williams and Cooper Williams at the 2020 Warwick Turf Club Boxing Day races.

RACES FOR ALL AGES: Sophie Williams, Laura Worboys, Marty Worboys, Tommy Worboys, Bayley Williams and Cooper Williams at the 2020 Warwick Turf Club Boxing Day races.

WARWICK’S biggest Boxing Day bash is back and Rose City residents will don their best Hawaiian shirts for this year’s racing extravaganza.

The 2020 Maydan Livestock Transport/Freestone Feedlot Boxing Day Races next week will adopt a Hawaiian theme.

Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant said track preparations were going as planned in the lead up to the race.

Final nominations are due next Tuesday/Wednesday.

“At this stage, we’re looking at six races but I wouldn’t be surprised if we did an extra race,” Grant said.

“I expect a large number of horses because we’re the only other place racing on Boxing Day and the wet weather around will mean a few people have missed out on giving their horse a start, so they’re looking for anywhere to get running.”

Still high on the success of the Warwick Cup, Grant was confident to see about 2000 attendees.

“We were lucky, (the Warwick Cup) was the first big event in town after Covid got under control and we had around 1500 people attend,” he said.

“This time everyone will be home for Christmas and for a lot of people, it’s a chance to come and meet up and have a social day.”

The event would also continue on the theme last year of ‘beach day’.

“We’re going with the same beach party theme as last year but we’ll have a bucking bull instead a surfboard this year,” he said.

“It’s pretty casual and it’s set to be pretty hot, so it’s perfect.”

Entertainment is on until 7pm, with cocktails at the Tiki Bar.

Admission is $22 and is prepaid via this link.