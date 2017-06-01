Evolution of the statistics in netball

NETBALL CHAT with Linda Bunch

AS WE here in Warwick enjoy mid-season weekly games, Suncorp Super Netball finals series and selections for the Australian Diamonds team are to the forefront on the national stage.

I personally enjoy reading retired Diamond Liz Ellis's Weekly Column and am constantly astounded by the statistics mentioned.

The recording and correlation of these give foresight into a whole other angle of these wonderful games and the professionalism of Australia's and the world's top level competition. Surely when the best players from both hemispheres strive to secure their spots in SSN Teams "World's Best” is a valid call.

Example statistics: Individual: Sharni Layton has taken 50 intercepts this season, sits second for deflections and third for defensive rebounds.

Team: Melbourne Vixens have won 16/20 quarters played in the preceding five weeks and lead most goals scored from their own centre pass as well as from turnovers.

These stats make me think of my days of playing rep netball when I and fellow team members lovingly referred to Narelle Benz as our team statistician and nutritionist (Nanna's slice played a large role).

These were valid titles with Narelle's position being vitally important and highly respected by all team members.

Sit back and enjoy the SSN finals.