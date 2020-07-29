Ex-bikie’s wife’s alleged secret messages to millionaire

A CLEANER tried to get secret messages to a Gold Coast millionaire days after he was stabbed by her ex-bike husband, it is alleged in court documents.

Management rights baron Paul Picone alleges he only agreed to meet Steven Smith in a Mudgeeraba car park because he assumed it was about a payment to a company run by the former Black Uhlans gang member's wife, Carly.

What he didn't know was that Mr Smith had learned that his wife and Mr Picone had a sexual encounter in Burleigh that morning.

Steven and Carly Smith outside Southport Court . Picture: Jerad Williams

At the meeting at Firth Park on August 1, 2018, Mr Smith stabbed Mr Picone in the chest before fleeing. He was stopped by police doing traffic control nearby. A knife was found in his car.

Mr Picone's lung was punctured, causing it to fill with fluid and hospitalising him for days. He was also left with significant bruising to his face and large, dark purple bruising on his torso, from his ribs stretching down to his waistline.

Some of the injuries Paul Picone was left with after the stabbing. Picture: Supplied

In June, Smith was sentenced to a four-year jail term.

In explosive new court documents, a mutual friend of Mr Picone and Mrs Smith claims the cleaner asked him to pass on multiple secret messages to Mr Picone in the days following the stabbing.

The documents were filed in response to allegations Mrs Smith made in a peace and good behaviour application against Mr Picone in the Southport Magistrates Court.

She alleges the businessman sexually assaulted her, harassed her following the stabbing including breaking into her home and getting family and friends to make threatening calls.

Mrs Smith also alleges she received a text message from Mr Picone's father which read: "Withdraw your statement slut or we will bury your family. fp (sic)."

Millionaire Paul Picone has denied all allegations made by Carly Smith. Source: Facebook

Paul Picone denies all the allegations, including sexually assaulting Mrs Smith and asking friends and family members to contact her.

Mrs Smith's cleaning company was contracted to a number of the Mr Picone's management rights properties. It is alleged the seven-year business relationship turned sexual in the weeks leading up to the stabbing.

RELATED NEWS

The ex-bikie, the millionaire and the alleged affair

Millionaire 'too embarrassed' to reveal affair

Millionaire's alleged threats to ex-bikie's wife

It is alleged in the peace and good behaviour documents that the stabbing occurred after a sexual encounter in Burleigh earlier that day between Mr Picone and Mrs Smith.

Mrs Smith claims it was rape. Mr Picone claims the sexual encounter was consensual. Police investigated and did not press charges against Mr Picone.

Steve Smith (right) outside Southport Courthouse with his lawyer Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers and his . Picture: Jerad Williams

It is alleged in peace and good behaviour order that mutual friend Joshua Daniel van Egdom said Mrs Smith called him multiple times asking to get messages to Mr Picone "without letting anybody know". He alleges Mrs Smith asked him to give messages to Mr Picone, saying:

* August 2, 2018, the day after the stabbing: "That I agree to say that it (the stabbing) was all about the money."

* September 2018: "I have lost everything and Paul has lost nothing."

* September 2018: Asked Mr Picone "not to make a statement to police".

* September 2018: She was "being pressured by different people to sign a statement against (Mr Picone), but I do not want to do that."

* Mid-October 2018: "Police investigations and records retrieved from their phones, including Snapchat messages, would contradict (Mr Picone's) statement to police."

* Mid-October 2018: Asked Mr Picone to retract his statement because he would be charged with perjury and "the media would drag him and his family through the mud".

MORE NEWS

Accused bikie appears on kidnapping charge

Why lawyers can't visit Southport watchhouse

$3000 fine phoned in to businessman

An affidavit sworn by Mr Picone alleges for the first time:

* Mr Picone claims the pair's working relationship turned sexual relationship in the weeks leading up to the stabbing. He provided a $229.50 credit card receipt for a room at the Savannah Hotel on July 17, 2018.

* Mr Smith called Mr Picone the day of the stabbing and said "Hi Paul, It's Steven, Carly's husband. Can we meet up I need to sort something out".

* Mr Picone assumed the meeting was about overpayments which had been made to Mrs Smith's cleaning company in error.

* Mr Picone does not remember much about the stabbing, including that Mrs Smith was at the scene.

* Mr Picone has no desire to contact Mrs Smith and has had no contact with her. He claims he has also not asked a third party to contact her.

* The pair regularly spoke via Snapchat.

* Mr Picone denies ever using his position to obtain favours from Mrs Smith or trying to intimidate her.

* Mr Picone received a message from an unknown number in November 2018. It read: "Paul it's Carly, can you call me before I go to the police about what happened in Burleigh." Days later a message was left from the same number. It read: "I'm going to police today. Call me before if you want, (names removed) will hear everything that happened on the news otherwise. This is not a threat by any means but if you want to talk to me before I go. Call me."

In the peace and good behaviour application, a magistrate will make a decision if the alleged behaviour happened and if necessary make orders to ensure it desists.

The application will return to court on August 5.

Originally published as Ex-bikie's wife's alleged secret messages to millionaire