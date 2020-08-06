Ex-church, cafe part of proposed Killarney development

EXPANSION: The former main building/ residence of 41 Willow St.

EXPANSION: The former main building/ residence of 41 Willow St.

A NEW Killarney development is set to expand one locally owned business and provide future opportunities for others to flock to the region.

Plan A Group Pty Ltd Town Planning submitted the application which proposes to develop a vacant 41 Willow Street lot into two commercial sheds and an additional business on July 29.

The site was previously leased by Restoration and Revival Ministries, a group associated with the Full Gospel Churches of Australia, until June of last year.

According to Realestate.com.au, it was sold in February.

Member of the ministry Frank Paterson said the group had taken the spot over from a coffee shop prior to that in 2011.

The application states the site was also an established timber yard that employed "upwards of 40 FTE's (full time employees)" that closed in the early 2000s.

Proposed site plan, combining the existing structure with the new sheds.

If successful in their proposal, Plan A Group Pty Ltd Town Planning planned to return the front building and its manager's residence to its "previous format" and said one of the two new industrial sheds had already been allocated to be leased out by a Killarney business.

"There is a footprint here to support the economic development of not only Killarney but the Council's region," the application stated.

Plan A Group Pty Ltd Town Planning was contacted for comment but unable to respond in time for the Warwick Daily News deadline.

The application comes off the back of a recent push for Killarney to be the targets for 2021/22 development.