Ex-cop who abused stepsister, 9, fined $2000

A former senior police officer who sexually abused his nine-year-old stepsister over 18 months when he was a teenager has been fined $2000 and avoided a conviction.

The 49-year-old, who cannot be named as he was a child at the time of offending, was visibly upset as the Brisbane District Court was told of the degrading acts he subjected the girl to after their parents began a relationship in the late 1980s.

Prosecutor Ben Jackson said the "quite humiliating conduct" included the teenager forcing his fingers inside her, instructing her to masturbate him and on one occasion forcing the girl to perform oral sex before he ejaculated on her face.

The court heard the woman, who was later adopted by the man's father, felt like "damaged goods" after the horrific abuse and it wasn't until 2007 that she was able to confront him about his offending.

The young woman told the court that she still feels the consequences of her stepbrother’s horrific conduct.

"The consequences of your conduct are still being felt," Judge Jennifer Rosengren said at the man's sentence hearing yesterday.

"As a child, the complainant understandably she felt damaged and confused, she felt she was unable to tell anyone for fear of being disbelieved and held responsible for the break-up of a blended family unit."

The court heard he apologised when she confronted him and presented to the watch-house after he was contacted by Queensland Police in January last year.

He faced court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to five counts of indecent treatment of a child in the Hervey Bay region.

His defence barrister spoke of his "long and exemplary" career with the Queensland Police Service until his resignation in 2018.

The court heard evidence by a psychologist that the offending came about in the context of a troubled childhood and he was a "very low-risk" of reoffending.

Judge Rosengren said she was convinced he did not need supervision in the community because "a very significant time" had passed and he had not reoffended in more than 30 years.

She also said it was clear he was "embarrassed and disappointed" with himself and was very regretful for his actions.

Judge Rosengren ordered him to pay the woman $2000 and to be of good behaviour for three years.

No convictions were recorded.

Judge Rosengren spoke to the woman, who appeared in court by video, and said while it would understandably seem like a light penalty, she had to take into account that the offences were committed more than 30 years ago when he was a child.

She also noted that in 1988 under the Children's Services Act the maximum penalty for such offences was two years' detention.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Ex-cop who abused stepsister, 9, fined $2000