Ex-employee steals from Warwick RSL

FINED: An ex-employee at Warwick RSL was fined for stealing from pokies machines.

A FORMER gaming attendant at Warwick RSL used his knowledge of the pokies at the club to steal money from two machines.

Last month, Chaz Alexander Bagster was caught on CCTV opening the door of the machines and stealing a handful of coins.

Appearing in Warwick Magistrates Court on Tuesday, the 20-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Steve de Lissa said Bagster knew the mechanisms on the machines were faulty.

The exact amount of money stolen was not known.

"The informant was unable to provide the exact value of the coins taken from the machines,” Sgt de Lissa said.

Bagster told magistrate Andrew Cridland he had apologised to managers and employees at the club after stealing the coins.

Mr Cridland told the Warwick man there was always the chance of being sent to jail for that type of offence.

During sentencing, the magistrate said he took into account Bagster had not been before the court for dishonesty previously.

Bagster was fined $1000 but was not required to pay restitution and no conviction was recorded.