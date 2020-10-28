Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Ex-MP’s son on child exploitation material charges

by MERCURY
28th Oct 2020 8:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

ONE of two Tasmanian men arrested in national child exploitation sting Operation Molto is the son of a former Liberal leader and senior government minister.

The Mercury can reveal that Bradley Maxwell Hidding, 44, from Riverside, who has been charged with child exploitation offences is the son of former Tasmanian police minister Rene Hidding.

Court documents show Bradley Hidding has been charged with possessing child exploitation material, possessing bestiality products and three counts of possessing child abuse material accessed using a carriage service.

Mr Hidding was charged in April and is one of 44 men being prosecuted as a result of the Australian Federal Police operation.

Operation Molto was announced by the Australian Federal Police last week, but arrests and charges against the 44 alleged offenders have been taking place for months.

 

Rene Hidding - former Liberal leader and member for Lyons. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES
Rene Hidding - former Liberal leader and member for Lyons. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES

 

A second man from Southern Tasmania is expected to receive a summons in relation to the investigation.

Mr Hidding has not yet entered pleas to the charges against him.

Police have alleged the prohibited materials were found on his Samsung phone or a data storage service, a Samsung Galaxy tablet and a Buffalo MiniStation hard drive on or about April 30, 2020.

Mr Hidding has appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court several times from June onwards represented by Evan Hughes of Rae and Partners and is on bail.

He will appear next on November 10.

Mr Hidding's long-serving politician father and Liberal MP for Lyons retired from politics in February 2019.

He was was Minister for Infrastructure, Police and Emergency Management.

Originally published as Ex-MP's son on child exploitation material charges

More Stories

child exploitation court mp tasmania

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BIG LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content BIG LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        More severe storms on the way

        Premium Content More severe storms on the way

        Weather More wild weather on the way after severe storms batter southeast

        500 shoppers to hit Warwick in pre-Christmas frenzy

        Premium Content 500 shoppers to hit Warwick in pre-Christmas frenzy

        News Their only goal is to spend cash - and lots of it - on the Southern Downs.

        REVEALED: COVID inspires new venture for quirky group

        Premium Content REVEALED: COVID inspires new venture for quirky group

        News This alpaca-inspired trio have had to tap into their creativity to overcome the...