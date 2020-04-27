Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Footballer-turned-pro wrestler Daniel Vidot amde his WWE debut on the weekend.
Footballer-turned-pro wrestler Daniel Vidot amde his WWE debut on the weekend.
Rugby League

Ex-NRL star ‘hungry for more’ WWE

27th Apr 2020 7:30 AM

Former NRL star Daniel Vidot is "hungry for more" WWE action after Saturday's debut, which ended with him crumpled on the deck.

Vidot impressed with some of his athleticism before he was beaten into submission by former world champion Sheamus during the bloody match.

The 30-year-old, who walked out with the official wrestling name "Daniel Vidot" after changing from "The Samoan Ghost", was forced to endure a world of hurt as the Celtic Warrior landed a series of punishing shots.

The one-on-one match was a featured event during Saturday morning's SmackDown episode, which boasted more than two million American viewers.

Despite being pulverised quickly, the dramatic rise of Vidot to earn a spot on the globally broadcast SmackDown series has impressed many wrestling commentators.

Reflecting on the entertaining debut, Vidot was proud to have proven his doubters wrong.

"The feeling was absolutely amazing, and I'm hungry for more" Vidot told Nine News.

"I'm grateful and happy that I got to get in the ring with Sheamus and get a proper feeling of WWE.

"This was something most of us as kids dream about doing to fulfil that and prove so many doubters wrong was amazing.

"If they say it can't be done, do it."

Vidot was only signed to the WWE in 2018 and has wrestled in other events that were not televised. He was also recently promoted to join NXT, and currently resides in Orlando, Florida.

Vidot ditched rugby league at the end of the 2017 season while representing the Gold Coast Titans. The Samoa representative played 124 NRL games after his first class debut for the Canberra Raiders in 2009, scoring 61 tries during a stellar rugby league career.

 

Originally published as Ex-NRL star 'hungry for more' WWE

More Stories

daniel vidot wwe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young poultry breeder overwhelmed by virus demand

        premium_icon Young poultry breeder overwhelmed by virus demand

        News A passionate poultry breeder has hit the jackpot during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the demand is higher than ever before.

        Winter ‘test’ for wineries amid virus restrictions

        premium_icon Winter ‘test’ for wineries amid virus restrictions

        Business Granite Belt winemakers have had little reprieve as they prepare their vines for...

        Full guide to what's allowed after easing of restrictions

        premium_icon Full guide to what's allowed after easing of restrictions

        News COVID-19 restrictions eased in QLD to allow recreation

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days