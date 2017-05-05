Ex-priest to face child sex charges

A FORMER priest is expected to be extradited to New South Wales today to face allegations of historic child sex offences.

Police will allege the ex-priest, who has lived on the Southern Downs for decades, committed the offences in the 1970s and has been the focus of an ongoing investigation.

The Daily News cannot reveal the small town in which the man, now aged in his 70s, lives for legal reasons.

A police spokesman said the man would face nine sex abuse charges.

"A number of victims have come forward in recent times and made complaints to NSW police," he said.

"Subsequently, NSW police liaised with Queensland police and an arrest warrant was sworn out and executed."

The elderly man was arrested yesterday afternoon before being transferred to the Warwick watchhouse.

An extradition application is expected to be made by NSW police in Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.

Updates to follow.