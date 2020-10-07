‘Excited’: New Warwick store to wow crafty customers

COMING SOON: The first 50 customers who spend over $80 will get goodie bag.

WARWICK shoppers will soon have a new place to add to their favourite haunts as a new craft store opens next week.

Speculation went wild after positions for casual retail staff and a casual store manager for a Warwick store appeared on Seek in early September, but Rose City Shoppingworld marketing manager Louise de Lissa has now confirmed hopes, announcing an imminent opening.

“We are extremely excited to see Kaisercraft open in the centre,” she said.

“The store will be a welcome addition to the Fitzroy St end of the shopping centre. The products the store offers across homewares, fashion and arts and crafts are a beautiful mix and there’s something for everyone.

“I am sure it will be a very popular destination for our customers.”

The store is also offering a $100 goodie bag to the first 50 customers who spend over $80.

OPENING UP: Kaisercraft has revealed more details about its Warwick opening.

Based in Geelong Australia, Kaisercraft is a family-owned business with a rapidly growing retail presence.

The brand returned to the Darling Downs district in 2019 when it opened in Toowoomba’s Grand Central, with eager shoppers lining up to have a look.

There are more than 45 Kaisercraft retail stores located throughout Australia, with the brand producing fashion-forward paper goods since the early 2000s.

It is not yet known how many jobs will be created by the Warwick store.

The brand-new store will be located across from Coles.