Exciting new business coming to Warwick

ATTENTION pet lovers.

Pets Domain is coming to Warwick.

The well-known pet industry company currently has 28 stores Australia-wide and is advertising for staff for a new Warwick store coming soon.

In their positions vacant advertisement Pets Domain are seeking self-motivated, enthusiastic team leaders to head up their new store in Warwick.

To apply you can email the HR manager at jobs@petsdomain.com.au

The store will be the third in Queensland, with one already in Browns Plains and another in Townsville.

There's no word yet on when the Warwick store will open.