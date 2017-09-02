Exciting new business coming to Warwick

ATTENTION pet lovers.
Pets Domain is coming to Warwick.
The well-known pet industry company currently has 28 stores Australia-wide and is advertising for staff for a new Warwick store coming soon.
In their positions vacant advertisement Pets Domain are seeking self-motivated, enthusiastic team leaders to head up their new store in Warwick.
To apply you can email the HR manager at jobs@petsdomain.com.au
The store will be the third in Queensland, with one already in Browns Plains and another in Townsville.
There's no word yet on when the Warwick store will open.