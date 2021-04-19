Exciting new future for your Warwick Daily News

The Warwick Daily News homepage, where you can find the latest news.

The Warwick Daily News homepage, where you can find the latest news.

For close to 160 years, the Warwick Daily News has been the voice of the Southern Downs with passion and pride, because we’re locals and we live here.

Our staff work tirelessly to report on news that matters to our valued readers because we know it is important in the lives of residents.

In our long history, the means of delivering the news has continually evolved from the black and white printed paper to a digital website with video, photo galleries and interactives.

In the coming days, that delivery method will evolve again as the Daily News finds a new home with its own stand-alone section of The Courier Mail.

The change will deliver a faster website, quicker coverage of breaking news across Queensland, Australia and beyond, as well as quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach, and other great features of a statewide website.

Instead of needing to access two websites you are paying for, everything is in one place. One login, one password.

What won’t change is our passion for local news.

Make no mistake, our commitment remains to the readers of Warwick and the Southern Downs.

We work for you, and that won’t change.

We will continue to live locally, and our local website section (which can still be found at warwickdailynews.com.au) will be run locally. We have the same number of journalists.

We will continue to showcase great local stories and campaign on issues that really matter.

YOUR WARWICK DAILY NEWS TEAM

Kerri Moore, Warwick Daily News editor.

Kerri Moore has been the editor of the Warwick Daily News for the past six years. She got her first taste of a newsroom at WDN in 2010, while also studying a Bachelor of Professional Communication and Business. In the decade she has spent at the Daily News, Kerri has filled the positions of features writer, journalist and news director, before being promoted to editor in 2015. Issues about which she is most passionate include crime and court issues, and human interest stories. Warwick is the place Kerri has called home for most of her life, driving her passion for the Southern Downs, its people and their stories.

Warwick Daily New journalist Jessica Paul.

Jessica Paul joined the Warwick Daily News team in March 2020, kickstarting her career in the journalism industry. Jessica graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts majoring in French and international relations from the University of Queensland in 2019. In her time at the Daily News, Jessica has covered a wide range of topics including court matters, council issues, sports, and community news.

The Warwick Daily News will next week welcome its newest journalist, as Zilla Gordon makes the trek from Hobart to the Rose City. Stay tuned to meet Zilla.





Our staff will ensure you remain across important breaking news, including from police and our courts, the local council, as well as keeping you up to date on local business and development news right across the region.

Some of the favourite features of our website, including the digital edition, which provides readers with a newspaper-like experience of the day’s news, will continue to be available.

As a Courier Mail subscriber, you will also be able to access the full digital edition of The Courier Mail each day.

Our local app will be discontinued but you will also be able to download a much better Courier Mail app and, in coming weeks, customise it to showcase local stories. We will have more on how to do that - and other key things - after we launch.

New Warwick resident and firefighter Narelle Couper looks out at the flooded Condamine River last month.

A MUCH FASTER SITE WITH MORE ON OFFER

One of the key benefits of the new website is that it will be much faster. Stories will load faster, there will be a cleaner layout with less getting in the way of your reading experience.

We will also have much better national and state sports coverage, more columnists, more expert money and business advice, and great lifestyle and entertainment content from across the News network.

And if you’re into crosswords and puzzles, that line-up will also get a welcome boost.

We know in the past year we have all been through some massive changes, and change is never easy.

But we ask you to continue to support local journalism that matters.

As locals, our focus will remain local. Local news may have a new home but we’re not going anywhere.