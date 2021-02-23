EXCLUSIVE: Direct flights from Bay to Sydney to take off

Fraser Coast flyers can look forward to the return of direct flights from Hervey Bay to Sydney.

The Chronicle can reveal budget airline Jetstar will, on Tuesday morning, announce its new Fraser Coast route beginning with three services per week from May 26.

Cost has long been a barrier for local customers but the first 36-hour flash sale starts midday Tuesday (AEDT) with flights going for just $59.

The new route is a partnership between the airline, Queensland Government and Fraser Coast council.

More than 1100 seats will be available weekly on the airline's A320 aircraft, taking an expected 50,000 passengers between the two cities every year.

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans said the new route to Hervey Bay marked the airline's 20th domestic destination as it continued to look for opportunities to expand while international borders remain closed.

"We're excited to offer the only direct service between Sydney and Hervey Bay," Mr Evans said

"With international borders closed, our customers are telling us they are keen to explore more of Australia.

Jetstar CEO Gareth Evans.

"With low fares to 20 destinations around Australia, we're pleased to help more people travel for less, boost local jobs and support the economies of the communities we fly to.

"Launching in time for the mid-year school holidays, we expect our flights to Hervey Bay will be a really popular holiday option for travellers."

Queensland Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the Jetstar flights had been secured by the Palaszczuk Government's $15 million Aviation Recovery Fund.

"While Sydneysiders tick whale watching from their 2021 Queensland bucket list, the new Jetstar route has potential to deliver an $8 million boost to the Hervey Bay economy," Mr Hinchliffe said

"Hervey Bay's famous whale highway - as these majestic mammals head off on their annual migration - is one of Queensland's great tourism experiences.

"Jetstar's arrival with initially three services per week will support 67 jobs for Hervey Bay's economic recovery."

Jetstar first started flying to the Fraser Coast after the Hervey Bay Airport runway was extended in 2005 but the route was cancelled early on.

Qantas, which runs the only direct service from Hervey Bay to Brisbane, had a brief foray into direct flights to Sydney but that was also short-lived.

Virgin, which also launched its Fraser Coast flights in 2005, had the longest running direct service to the region from Sydney but pulled out in 2020 amid the COVID-19 economic fallout.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the region had become one of the most popular holiday destinations in Queensland and the new air services would provide a significant boost to the local tourism industry.

"There are not many places in Australia where you can step off a plane after a 90-minute flight from Sydney to a reef, wilderness or whales experience at your doorstep," he said

"While the drive market to the Fraser Coast has been strong, we need connections in the sky as well and these new direct flights to and from Sydney will help our region as we continue to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Jetstar's Sydney - Hervey Bay planned schedule from 26 May, 2021

Flight #: JQ890

Frequency: Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

From: Sydney

To: Hervey Bay

Time: 1pm - 2.50pm

Flight #: JQ891

Frequency: Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

From: Hervey Bay

To: Sydney

Time: 3:25pm - 5.15pm