Expansions at Killarney Memorial Aged Care

MAJOR WORKS: Deputy manager Janine Hegarty, resident Ann Curtis and facility manager Anne Hickey inspect work on the new extension.

THE Killarney Memorial Aged Care facility is at the beginning of an exciting new chapter as works begin to expand the centre.

Facility manager Anne Hickey said demand for aged care services in the region was the driving force behind the expansion.

"We currently have 44 beds and are full to capacity with a waiting list,” she said.

"We take new residents from not only Killarney,

but also Warwick, Allora, the surrounding areas,

even Toowoomba and Brisbane.

"We are in the process of adding an extension to one of our units to house a further four beds and an additional lounge area.

"This is stage one of a planned six-stage expansion project.”

Mrs Hickey said they had applied to the Department of Health and Aging for another 21 beds.

"We're waiting for approval for that part of the extension, and we're not sure whether we'll be successful, but we're hopeful,” she said.

"That will be a very large project and we're looking at completing all of it over the next five years.”

Mrs Hickey said the works were partially funded by the Department of Health and Aging.

"The rest of the funds for future extensions come from income derived by the Killarney Memorial Aged Care,” she said.

"We also want to put in a new laundry and a new kitchen.

"The current kitchen has been there for over 20 years so we're really in need of a new one as well as working on renovating the entire centre as we go.

"We're constantly

doing small makeovers around the place but this would mean a proper renovation.”

A recent addition to the support for the local community offered at KMAC is a dedicated Allied Health service.

"Three times a week we have staff from the Allora Medical Centre here to offer a range of services to members of the community,” she said.

"Also in our plans is a dedicated area in which to offer that unique service.”