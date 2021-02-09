Expectant mum’s gruelling battle to find Warwick housing

Warwick resident and mum-to-be Mel Burgis has been disheartened by the rental crisis.

Warwick resident and mum-to-be Mel Burgis has been disheartened by the rental crisis.

One expectant Warwick mum is looking down the barrel of homelessness as she tries to prepare for her baby son’s imminent arrival.

Mel Burgis is 32 weeks pregnant and desperate to find a Rose City rental before she welcomes her baby boy into the world.

Currently living in her mum’s cramped house with seven other family members, including another newborn, Ms Burgis said it was near impossible to find anywhere to move out.

“We have a six-week old, a 14-month old and then five adults (in the house),” she said.

“I’m sharing the bed with my mum and there’s absolutely no room in her room for my baby’s bassinet.

“I would love to be (nesting) but at the moment all my stuff is in the storage shed with no space to set it up.”

Wanting a three-bedroom house at about $300/week, Ms Burgis couldn’t believe she couldn’t fill the “moderate” ask.

“I’m not asking for a four or five-bedroom home. I don’t think it should be as hard as it is,” she said.

“I have a very good rental history, credentials and good references but it doesn’t help because nothing is available

“I’ve lived in Warwick for 30 years and I’ve never seen this. It’s never been this hard for me to find a rental, ever.”

Rental findings are slim pickings for those on the hunt amid a looming crisis.

Even caravan parks were not an option for Ms Burgis.

“I tried looking at caravan parks and cabins but I can’t used shared bathrooms because of my son and the cabins won’t accept my small dog,” she said.

“I have no other choice.”

It comes as experts fear a “looming crisis” across Queensland with less than 1 per cent of stock available across the majority of the state.

In the Rose City, rental agents have copped abuse as prospective tenants grow fearful and increasingly frustrated by constant knock-backs.

Ms Burgis said the problem was even worse for her first-time renter brother and his young family.

“I think landlords have got to give people a chance, especially first-time renters, to prove they can or can’t do it,” she said.

“So many families and applicants are dealing with the sort of thing, we have a town full of people in the same situation.

“I’ve heard of people leaving Warwick and finding accommodation elsewhere, but I’m not (leaving), I can’t.

“My son needs to grow up where my family is.”