28°
News

Experience coming to Warwick

KNOWLEDGE: Dick Richardson is hosting a land-developing workshop.
KNOWLEDGE: Dick Richardson is hosting a land-developing workshop. Contributed
Sean Teuma
by

AN ECOLOGICAL expert with more than 20 years' experience is coming to Warwick on Monday.

Dick Richardson has worked in different climates and situations across the world and is bringing his knowledge to the Rose City.

Mr Richardson said the workshop would look at important factors for developing the land.

"The workshop will help people to understand ecology from a natural grazing perspective,” Mr Richardson said.

"It will look at how people can get soil deeper using natural processes.

"This includes working with farming, frequency and intensity, amongst other things.”

Based in South Australia, Mr Richardson spent many years living in South Africa, which he said helped him gain an understanding of climates similar to that of Warwick.

"I've been to Warwick many times,” Mr Richardson said.

"I've been lucky enough to work in a wide base of different areas, including areas of South Africa which were 1200km from the coast and 1400m above sea level.

"The key to quality soil and grass is all about the principles.

"It's about how you use the rainfall that you do get and how the countryside can be helped to best respond to the rain.”

The Grazing Naturally day, hosted by Dick Richardson, takes place at Wheatvale State School on Monday, September 18, from 9am-4pm.

The cost for the day is $110.

RSVPs for the workshop close on Wednesday, September 13. To book your place phone Helen Lewis on 0418785285.

Topics:  ecology wheatvale workshop

Warwick Daily News
Big bash to celebrate 20 years for Big W

Big bash to celebrate 20 years for Big W

Big W landed in the Rose City Shoppingworld when the centre first opened 20 years ago.

Fearful of One Nation, Palaszczuk is now all about the jobs

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party has a new Queensland leader, with the Senator promoting new recruit and Buderim MP Steve Dickson to the top job.

She is trying to protect herself from the rise of One Nation.

Dancers share ancient culture with students

RICH TRADITION: Buddy Hicks (left) leads the dancers from Winangali Infusion in the NAIDOC celebration performance.

Buddy Hicks led the guest performers from Toowoomba dance group

Future teachers wrap up working experience

GREAT EXPERIENCE: Warwick East State School student teacher coordinator Michael Sullivan (centre) farewelling students teachers Jack Pickering, Lauren McVeigh, Rebecca Hockings, Molly Webster, Letitia Stuart and Katelyn Hill.

Six student teachers have been working at Warwick East State School

Local Partners