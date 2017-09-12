Experience coming to Warwick

AN ECOLOGICAL expert with more than 20 years' experience is coming to Warwick on Monday.

Dick Richardson has worked in different climates and situations across the world and is bringing his knowledge to the Rose City.

Mr Richardson said the workshop would look at important factors for developing the land.

"The workshop will help people to understand ecology from a natural grazing perspective,” Mr Richardson said.

"It will look at how people can get soil deeper using natural processes.

"This includes working with farming, frequency and intensity, amongst other things.”

Based in South Australia, Mr Richardson spent many years living in South Africa, which he said helped him gain an understanding of climates similar to that of Warwick.

"I've been to Warwick many times,” Mr Richardson said.

"I've been lucky enough to work in a wide base of different areas, including areas of South Africa which were 1200km from the coast and 1400m above sea level.

"The key to quality soil and grass is all about the principles.

"It's about how you use the rainfall that you do get and how the countryside can be helped to best respond to the rain.”

The Grazing Naturally day, hosted by Dick Richardson, takes place at Wheatvale State School on Monday, September 18, from 9am-4pm.

The cost for the day is $110.

RSVPs for the workshop close on Wednesday, September 13. To book your place phone Helen Lewis on 0418785285.