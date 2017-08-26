Experienced team looks to awards for kick-start

Darell Wheeler and Robyn Gersbach are the team at Salon @ 72.

SALON @ 72 owner Robyn Gersbach is thrilled her new venture in Grafton St has been so well received since opening in June.

The salon, the fifth Mrs Gersbach has owned during her career as a hairdresser is up for the Best New Business award at tonight's Heritage Bank Business Excellence Awards.

"We thought 'why not?', let's be a part of it and get the business kick-started within the Warwick business community,” she said.

"Awards nights like this are fantastic for the community, it's a great chance to network and meet a lot of fellow local business people.

"It's a great opportunity for everyone to get together and celebrate a job well done.”

Mrs Gersbach said a wealth of experience and knowledge were the strengths of her business.

"It's not easy to run any business but having owned salons before and with years of experience working with major companies within the industry, I'm certainly not going in blind and I think things are going along really nicely,” she said.

"My brother Darell is a valuable asset to the business having spent many years working at Joh Bailey's salon in Double Bay, Sydney.”

According to Mrs Gersbach, customer service is the key to running a successful business.

"We pride ourselves on our customer service,” she said.

"We try to be attentive to our customers' needs and if they're happy they'll rebook and become repeat business.

"It's all about turning customers into clients who come back, time and time again.”

Mrs Gersbach said winning an award tonight would help get the business's name further out into the community.

"And it would be a nice little feather in our cap as well,” she said.

"A pat on the back for all the years of planning and hard work.

"It would be wonderful exposure for the salon.”