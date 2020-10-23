EXPERTS REVEAL: Key tips to securing a rental

Hand holds the magnifying glass in front of an open newspaper with paper houses. That could mean rent, search, purchase real estate, property investment generic

WARWICK is experiencing its tightest rental market in more than a decade, but real estate agents say nailing the basics is still the best way for tenants to secure their next home.

Real Estate Institute of Queensland CEO Antonia Mercorella said in August the state’s rental market is at its most constrained since the 2008 GFC.

The Rose City is no exception to this, with Elders real estate agent Andrew Williams saying they were just one of several agencies with a constant zero-vacancy rate.

Despite the competitive rental stakes, Mr Williams said Warwick’s strong residential and investment market looked promising for the future.

“Property managers look at a couple of things when it comes to rental applications, with the major one being a good history of paying rent on time and without any issues of breaches,” he said.

“Looking after their last property, a solid job history showing where they’ve held a job down and had consistent income is important as well.

“If you haven’t rented before, then it’s having a conversation and establishing that open and honest communication with the agent, along with personal references and employment history.”

Mr Williams added neatness and punctuality in all meetings would be highly regarded.

Fellow Warwick real estate agent Helen Harm agreed a clean rental record was “imperative”, and cautioned against burning bridges with previous property managers.

“If we ask another agency about a tenant, they have to sign off on it by law, so we’ll see those red flags, such as whether a tenant has been hard to deal with or caused damages,” Mrs Harm said.

“Respect, common courtesy, and communication also go a long way, because I want to have a tenant who’s going to respect as much as we do them.

“Essentially if you’re a good tenant, you’re going to be a long-term tenant.”

