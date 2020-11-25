Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Queensland opens border to Victoria on December 1
News

Explained: What new rules mean for border crossings

by Chris Clarke
25th Nov 2020 1:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

As Queensland eases its border restrictions with southern states, police have warned that there are still rules that must be followed.

State Disaster Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski, said anyone living in a hotspot who wants to travel to Queensland must follow a strict protocol.

That will include completing the online border pass form, flying into Queensland and undergoing mandatory hotel quarantine for 14 days, unless they have an exemption.

"Only people who have been in a hotspot or overseas within the previous 14 days will be required to fill in a border declaration," Mr Gollschewski said.

"There will be no road border check points (from December 1)."

"However, the situation in South Australia is being monitored and will be reviewed at the end of the month."

Mr Gollschewski said random vehicle checks would still take place, especially for those who have a South Australian licence plate.

"We're very satisfied through random patrols … that we can manage (people driving to Queensland from Adelaide)."

In the last nine months about one million vehicles have been intercepted, Mr Gollschewski said.

However, he said that police were ready to reinstate border check points within a matter of hours, if necessary.

 

Originally published as Explained: What new rules mean for border crossings

border crossings coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman borrows mate’s phone, heads straight to pawnshop

        Premium Content Woman borrows mate’s phone, heads straight to pawnshop

        News The Warwick court heard the thief fraudulently told the pawn broker the phone was hers.

        Alleged drug dealer nabbed by Warwick police

        Premium Content Alleged drug dealer nabbed by Warwick police

        News The midday raid found a homemade taser and more.

        PUB THEFT: Man charged with stealing wallet

        Premium Content PUB THEFT: Man charged with stealing wallet

        News This 50 yo’s lunchtime drink turned sour when he was charged with taking another...

        Queensland border to open to Victoria from December 1

        Premium Content Queensland border to open to Victoria from December 1

        News Qld borders reopening sees state set for $600m windfall