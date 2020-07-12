EXPLAINER: Where your federal funding is really going

BIG BUCKS: Federal member David Littleproud has helped deliver over $7 million to our region over the past 6 months.

AS FUNDING from all tiers of government pours in for drought, bushfire and now coronavirus, it can be hard to keep track of what money is going where in the Southern Downs.

For many smaller projects such as show funding or hall revamps, enough federal assistance can make or break a community.

With our region raking in over $7 million from the first six months of 2020, Warwick Daily News has broken down assistance how much federal support our these endeavours are receiving:

* Please note, for the sake of clarity, individual and industry assistance such as JobKeeper has been excluded.

JANUARY:

National Bushfire Recovery Agency

Amount: $1,000,000

Cause: A one off “untied” payment to rebuild vital infrastructure in Stanthorpe.

Communities Environment Programme

Amount: $20,000

Cause: Helping Condamine Headwaters Landcare Group Inc run on-farm demonstrations in Natural Sequence Farming to address the issues of waterways management and erosion.

Minister for Drought David Littleproud announced funding for the Condamine Headwaters Landcare Group in January.

FEBRUARY:

Stronger Communities Programme – Round five

Amount: $5250

Cause: Funding to help the Seventh Day Adventist Church build a lockable shed to keep assets safe and secure for the Warwick Community Van.

National Bushfire Recovery Agency – Tier two funding

Amount: $300,000

Cause: Additional bushfire funding went towards boosting the capacity of the proposed water tank rebate for rural residents, as well as upgrading equipment for the Rural Fire Service and rural town halls.

Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants

Amount: $2800

Cause: Constructing a memorial garden for Warwick Christian College.

Over $5000 helped keep the Warwick Community Van secure.

MAY:

Regional Agricultural Show Development Grants Program

Amount: $945,455, split between the three projects

Cause:

— Upgrading the Allora Showgrounds canteen and bar.

— Constructing an all-weather all-purpose covered arena, including seating, at the Allora Show Grounds.

— Constructing a mezzanine floor in the Stanthorpe Showground exhibition centre.

Communities Combating Pest and Weed Impacts During Drought program – Round two

Amount: $434,020

Cause: Providing electrical exclusion fencing to control wild dog infestations.

Local Sporting Champions – Round four

Amount: $3600

Cause: Providing grants for six local athletes to compete in championships.

2019-20 Volunteer Grant

Amount: $15, 560, split between the four causes

Cause:

— First aid training for volunteers of Warwick Cowboys Rugby League Football Club.

— Training volunteers of the Stanthorpe Carlton United Football Club to coach.

— Marquee purchase for the Killarney Show and Rodeo Society.

— Office chairs for the Killarney Historical Society.

Veteran and Community Grants Batch three

Amount: $5436

Cause: Constructing a fire safety exit door for the Southern Downs Ex-Service Association.

Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program

Amount: $1,577,341

Cause: The Southern Regional Council were able to tailor funding to proposed projects, subject to final government approval.

These include:

— Mapes Rd Intersection safety improvements for $300,000.

— Railway St parking for $80,000.

— Railway St parking bays for $100,000.

— Aerodrome Rd upgrades for $361,000.

— Seal Link Brunckhorst Av-Wallangarra Road upgrades for $200,000.

— Warwick Water Treatment Plant Reservoir upgrade for $99,500.

— Pump Station emergency bypass designs for $500,000.

— Warwick Water Treatment Plant upgrades to replace aerator plates for $90,000.

— Warwick Water Treatment Plant chlorine analyser for $25,000.

Fencing funding have helped farmers like Andrew and Alastair Costello.

JUNE:

Building Better Regions Fund Round four

Amount: $191, 887, split between the three projects

Cause:

— Building four multipurpose courts for the Stanthorpe Netball Association.

— Delivering a youth-focused event promoting music, food and physical activity.

— Delivering a comprehensive strategic events plan the Southern Downs region with a focus on social and economic sustainability.

Regional Airports Program

Amount: $319,035

Cause: Providing both the Warwick and Stanthorpe aerodromes with vital upgrades.

Regional and Remote Communities Reliability Fund Microgrids Program Round one

Amount: $654,807

Cause: A joint program between Queensland Farmer’s Federation and the Federal Government, providing irrigators in Stanthorpe with feasibility studies into microgrids.

Community Development Program

Amount: $600,000

Cause: Jointly funded by the Federal and State Disaster Recovery Funding to employ a Community Development Officer.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud addressing the crowd at Warwick Aerodrome back in 2016.

JULY:

Drought Communities Programme Extension

Amount: $1,000,000

Cause:

—Upgrades to Clyde Simmons Park at Freestone.

—Upgrades to community bore infrastructure at Jack Smith Gully Rd, Swan Creek.

— Installing signage at town entrance points, rubbish bins, new notice board at CWAs, road signage and shade structure at the Leyburn bus stop.

—Installing a swing-set and slide in Maryvale Park, and a picnic table in Millar Vale Creek Park.

—Entrance upgrades and picnic tables at Rockwell St Wallangarra as well as installing picnic tables and disability access pathways at Boston Park, and lighting up the Queenslander sign.

—Upgrades and maintenance of the QCWA Broadwater Stanthorpe, Junabee Hall, Pratten Hall, Warwick Senior Citizens Hall, Maryvale Hall, Eukey Hall, Deuchar Massie Hall and Glen Aplin Hall.

— Installing shade structures in council parks.

— Establishing a community grants program for regional community organisation.

— Drought relief such as delivery of potable water to rural landowners.

Is there somewhere else you’d like to see federal funding go? Get in touch at edit@warwickdailynews.com.au